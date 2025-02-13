'Theatre is about diving into your own emotions': says NSD director

“If you have a third eye, then you can act,” says Chittaranjan Tripathy, director of the National School of Drama in New Delhi. An accomplished artist himself, his plays include the likes of 'Taj Mahal Ka Tender' and 'Capitol Express'. He has also acted in Hindi films like 'Delhi 6', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan', and has received an award for best supporting actor award for his role in the Hindi short film ‘Biscut’ at the Chile International Film Festival. He has also been seen in web series likes 'Sacred Games', 'Rasbhari', and 'Farzi'. Namrata Kohli catches up with him for an interview. Excerpts:

Q: When it comes to theatre, can everyone perform? Like choreographer Shiamak Davar says 'Have Feet. Can dance'. Do you think everybody has that innate ability to act? A: If you have a third eye, then you can act. One has to be deep and perceptive. So, it is not only about dancing or emoting. It is about deep diving into your own emotions plus involves reading, research, observation of society, your own family and seniors. Q: Why is theatre important for an individual or society? A: The 'Panchama Veda' (fifth Veda) is considered to be the 'Natyashastra', a text on theatre and performing arts, which is often attributed to the sage Bharata, meaning that after the four Vedas, the art of theatre is considered the fifth Veda as it incorporates elements from all four Vedas into its practice. If it was equated with the revered Vedas, imagine its impact on the human body, mind and soul. Five thousand years ago, Natyashastra was written in India which is the first ever treatise on theatre. What our forefathers wrote was a reflection of our society.