'Theatre is about diving into your own emotions': says NSD director

“If you have a third eye, then you can act,” says Chittaranjan Tripathy, director of the National School of Drama in New Delhi. An accomplished artist himself, his plays include the likes of 'Taj Mahal Ka Tender' and 'Capitol Express'. He has also acted in Hindi films like 'Delhi 6', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan', and has received an award for best supporting actor award for his role in the Hindi short film ‘Biscut’ at the Chile International Film Festival. He has also been seen in web series likes 'Sacred Games', 'Rasbhari', and 'Farzi'. Namrata Kohli catches up with him for an interview. Excerpts:
Q: When it comes to theatre, can everyone perform? Like choreographer Shiamak Davar says 'Have Feet. Can dance'. Do you think everybody has that innate ability to act?
A: If you have a third eye, then you can act. One has to be deep and perceptive. So, it is not only about dancing or emoting. It is about deep diving into your own emotions plus involves reading, research, observation of society, your own family and seniors.
Q: Why is theatre important for an individual or society?
A: The 'Panchama Veda' (fifth Veda) is considered to be the 'Natyashastra', a text on theatre and performing arts, which is often attributed to the sage Bharata, meaning that after the four Vedas, the art of theatre is considered the fifth Veda as it incorporates elements from all four Vedas into its practice. If it was equated with the revered Vedas, imagine its impact on the human body, mind and soul. Five thousand years ago, Natyashastra was written in India which is the first ever treatise on theatre. What our forefathers wrote was a reflection of our society.
Q: Pls tell us about your course at NSD and career prospects.
A: Our three-year course is open only to graduates. You can become an actor, director, scriptwriter and be involved with theatre groups, OTT platforms, or film industry or get into academics and teach in colleges. If you do very well in films then the sky is the limit.
Q: How has theatre changed over the years?
A: Theatre is a representation of its times. A film made in the silent era, like 'Raja Harishchandra', will be narrated differently today. With the same story, plot and everything else, the approach is different and has to move in step with the times and what this generation wants. Unfortunately, Indian theatre has still not become an industry and we need more resources to fully mount ourselves, like Western plays do.