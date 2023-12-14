Sensex (1.34%)
Annual insurance review: Why you must boost term cover at key life stages

Your health insurance may need to be strengthened to keep pace with medical inflation

Check if your insurance policy covers consumables or non-payable items. (File photo)

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
While most investors review their investments at least once or twice each year, they do not do that for their insurance portfolio. However, this is crucial to ensure financial stability for your family. 

Term cover

When reviewing your term insurance cover, ensure that the amount of protection you have aligns with your family’s evolving lifestyle and financial goals. “Life situations keep evolving, so an annual review of coverage is essential to ensure your term insurance coverage aligns with your life circumstances, financial goals, and responsibilities,” says Peuli Das, chief insurance officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

