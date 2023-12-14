Annual insurance review: Why you must boost term cover at key life stages

While most investors review their investments at least once or twice each year, they do not do that for their insurance portfolio. However, this is crucial to ensure financial stability for your family.

Term cover

When reviewing your term insurance cover, ensure that the amount of protection you have aligns with your family’s evolving lifestyle and financial goals. “Life situations keep evolving, so an annual review of coverage is essential to ensure your term insurance coverage aligns with your life circumstances, financial goals, and responsibilities,” says Peuli Das, chief insurance officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance.