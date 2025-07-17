Female students prefer flights; males take train or bus: Travel survey

Female college students prefer to fly and men of their age are more likely to take a bus or train, according to online travel company Goibibo on Thursday. The findings were based on 50,000 bookings made through Goibibo’s GoPass programme for students since January and tracked how they travel, plan and pay.

Safety and speed appear to matter more for female students: 36 per cent of them booked domestic flights compared to just 23 per cent of male students. As many as 50 per cent of male students booked bus or train tickets for travel, compared to 34 per cent of women.

Goibibo. “The female student traveller is digitally savvy and deliberate in her choices. She values convenience and safety,” said Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer at As many as 71 per cent of female travellers used UPI to make payments for travel, compared to 64 per cent males. But female students are 50 per cent less likely to opt for ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes than males. One in three women books travel tickets through iPhones, while Android devices were more popular among men. Despite such behavioural differences, affordability remains the common thread. Nearly three-fourths (74 per cent) of all students booked accommodations priced under Rs 3,000 per night. Planning is also evident, with 63 per cent of bookings made more than a week before travel, unlike the wider Indian traveller base that books closer to travel dates.