Travelling to Asia? RuPay JCB offers 25% cashback in these five countries

Earn up to ₹15,000 cash back on in-store spends in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and the Philippines till December 2025

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Indian travellers heading abroad this holiday season have another reason to swipe their RuPay JCB cards. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in partnership with Japan’s JCB International, has rolled out a cashback offer of 25 per cent on in-store purchases made in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and the Philippines.
 
The offer, valid till 31 December 2025, applies to all RuPay JCB credit and debit cardholders making face-to-face Point of Sale (POS) transactions at merchant outlets in these destinations.

How the cashback works

Cardholders must make at least two POS transactions in any of the five eligible countries during the offer period.

There is no minimum spending limit.

 
The maximum cashback per transaction is capped at Rs 1,500, with an overall limit of Rs 15,000 per card for the entire campaign duration.
 
Cashback will be credited to the card account after successful validation by the issuer bank.
 
The campaign aims to make cross-border payments more rewarding and encourage Indian travellers to use RuPay JCB cards abroad rather than relying solely on international networks such as Visa or Mastercard.

‘A rewarding global companion’

Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products and marketing at NPCI, said the initiative builds on RuPay’s effort to offer greater value
 
to Indian cardholders travelling overseas. “With the festive and year-end holiday season being one of the busiest periods for international travel, this cashback ensures customers enjoy savings and convenience across five vibrant countries,” he noted.
 
Echoing the sentiment, Yutaro Shimizu, senior vice president, JCB International, said the seventh edition of the RuPay-JCB cashback campaign reaffirms their commitment to enhancing cross-border payment experiences for Indian travellers.

Why this matters for travellers?

For frequent flyers and holidaymakers, the offer can translate into substantial savings on shopping, dining, and travel spends abroad. It also reflects RuPay’s growing international footprint, as NPCI continues to position it as a global payments alternative for Indians.
 
Travellers can check detailed terms and conditions on NPCI’s website before making transactions.

Topics :RuPay cardsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

