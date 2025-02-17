Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sebi updates CAS timelines, extends PAN data deadline to 5 days

Sebi updates CAS timelines, extends PAN data deadline to 5 days

The regulator's new circular mandates AMCs and MF-RTAs to submit common PAN data to depositories within five days of month-end, instead of the previous three-day deadline

SEBI
SEBI
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a bid to enhance compliance ease, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revised the timelines for the issuance of Consolidated Account Statements (CAS) by depositories. The revised timelines will come into effect starting May 14, as per the circular.
 
As per the new circular issued on Friday, the capital markets regulator has extended the deadline for asset management companies (AMCs) and mutual fund registrar and transfer agents (MF-RTAs) to provide common PAN data to depositories. The new timeline stipulates that this data should be submitted within five days from the end of the month, up from the previous deadline of three days.
 
Following the receipt of the PAN data, depositories are required to consolidate the information and dispatch the CAS to investors. Those who have opted for electronic delivery (e-CAS) will receive the statements by the 12th day of the month, while investors preferring physical copies will get them by the 15th day from the month-end.
 

Also Read

Sebi cracks down on REITs, InvITs with tougher financial disclosure rules

Premium

The eventful battle for Religare Enterprises tests Sebi's takeover code

Sebi revises timelines for issuance of consolidated account statements

Sebi issues rules for disclosure on related party transaction approvals

Sebi to tighten related party transaction disclosure norms for listed firms

For half-yearly CAS, Sebi has mandated that AMCs/MF-RTAs must provide the data related to common PANs to depositories on or before the 8th day of April and October each year. Subsequently, the depositories must dispatch the CAS to investors who have opted for e-CAS by the 18th day of April and October, and to those who have selected physical delivery by the 21st day of the same month.
 
The circular also addresses the issuance of CAS in the event of no transactions. If there is activity in an investor’s demat account or mutual fund folios, the CAS will continue to be sent on a monthly basis via email. However, in cases where there are no transactions in the demat or mutual fund accounts, CAS withholding details will be sent to the investors via email on a half-yearly basis.
 
Sebi has emphasised that investors can choose to receive their CAS via email or physical form. Those who do not wish to receive the CAS electronically can opt for physical delivery at the address registered with the depositories and AMCs/MF-RTAs.
 
“This amendment would relieve the compliance burden placed on participants in the market, while investors would still be able to receive accurate and timely statements with regard to their investments. The additional couple of days for amending and reconciling data shall improve accuracy in data and further improve the experience for the investor. In addition, the decision demonstrates Sebi’s willingness to collaborate with the industry and contribute towards achieving a balance between regulation and innovation in the financial industry,” said Siddartha Karnani, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada's new rules can cancel visas, work, study permits: Who's affected?

NPCI's new FASTag rules take effect from today: What should users do?

US visa interview waiver cut from 48 months to 12 - impact decoded

Australia to ban foreign investors from buying existing homes for two years

Premium

Should you continue holding SIPs in mid, smallcap funds or stop them?

Topics :SEBI

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story