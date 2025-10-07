Update children's Aadhaar biometrics for free: Process, criteria explained

Aadhaar biometric updates, including fingerprints, iris scans and photographs, are essential to ensure the accuracy of identity data. Maintaining updated Aadhaar records is important to access essential services such as:

Aadhaar information ensures smooth access to government and private services.

Understanding the biometric update cycle

At birth, a child’s Aadhaar enrolment includes demographic details but biometric data such as fingerprints and iris patterns are not stable before the age of five. Under UIDAI rules:

The first MBU must be done between the ages of 5 and 7.

The second MBU must be done between the ages of 15 and 17.

Previously, these updates carried a fee of Rs 125. Now, updates for children in these age brackets will be free until September 30, 2026.

How to update a child’s Aadhaar biometrics

Parents or guardians can update biometrics at any authorised Aadhaar centre by following these steps: