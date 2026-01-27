Updated return: Found omissions after Dec 31? File ITR-U to cut legal risk

“An updated return cannot be filed if it results in a refund or reduces tax liability. Taxpayers also cannot file it if search, survey, reassessment or prosecution proceedings have begun, or if tax authorities have already detected the income. In essence, the option is available only for voluntary disclosure before enforcement action starts,” says Dodhi.

Taxpayers must pay regular tax on the additional income, along with applicable interest under sections 234A, 234B and 234C. “In addition, an extra tax under Section 140B is levied based on the delay—25 per cent of the tax and interest if taxpayers file within 12 months from the end of the assessment year, rising to 50 per cent within 24 months, 60 per cent within 36 months and 70 per cent within 48 months. This additional tax is mandatory and cannot be waived,” says Shetty.