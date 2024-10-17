US top source of international visitors for Diwali in India: Agoda

The ranking is based on accommodation searches in India made on Agoda’s platform between August 15 and September 16, 2024 for check-in between October 29 and November 3.

Domestic travel on the rise

Domestic travel is vibrant, with Agoda reporting a 23 per cent growth in accommodation searches. Goa emerges as the top choice for Indian travellers, followed by Udaipur, Mumbai, Pondicherry, and Jaipur.

“Diwali is a time when the world increasingly turns its eyes to India. It comes as no surprise that New Delhi and Goa are leading the charge in attracting both international and domestic travellers, as both destinations have so much to offer in terms of culture and exploration, especially at this festive time,” said Krishna Rathi, senior country director India subcontinent and MEA at Agoda.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has announced a Diwali Special series of domestic and international air tour packages.

According to IRCTC, domestic tour packages include trips to Odisha (November 5, 2024), Vibrant Saurashtra (November 2, 2024), Varanasi & Ayodhya (November 10, 2024), Assam & Meghalaya (November 3, 2024), Kerala (November 5, 2024), Gangtok & Darjeeling (November 10, 2024), and the Rann of Kutch (November 15, 2024). These packages also encompass all essential elements such as return flights, hotel stays, meals, sightseeing, travel insurance, and GST.