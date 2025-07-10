Home / Finance / Personal Finance / When should you take a personal loan and what are the best rates?

When should you take a personal loan and what are the best rates?

Check out the best interest rates and EMI amounts across different tenures for personal loans

Health Insurance Premiums
At a bank, you can avail of a personal loan with a repayment tenure of your choice. | File Photo
BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
We sometimes come across events that need sudden liquidity. In such cases, a personal loan from a reputed bank is usually the best and safest option to take, instead of unscrupulous or shady moneylenders. At a bank, you can avail of a personal loan with a repayment tenure of your choice. But it's also important to know beforehand what your monthly EMI will be after adjusting for processing fees. Here is Paisabazaar's compilation of the best personal loan options available in the market, with related interest rates and EMIs over different tenures.
 

Topics: Personal loans, interest rate, Loan repayment

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

