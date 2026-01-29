From utility to sanctuary: Why Indians are investing in luxury bathrooms

How materials and design choices shape longevity
Design sensibilities have evolved in parallel with functionality. Hardesh Chawla, founder and managing director, Essentia Environments, says bathrooms today are increasingly being designed as private wellness spaces rather than functional wet areas. The shift, he notes, is away from glossy, decorative finishes towards warm, tactile materials that feel calming and age well over time.
According to Chawla, natural stones with soft veining, fluted or textured tiles, brushed metals and muted, earthy colour palettes now dominate contemporary bath spaces. Shades such as sand, clay, warm whites, soft greys and deeper stone hues are preferred over stark contrasts, reflecting a desire for timeless, soothing environments rather than visual drama.