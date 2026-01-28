Why your credit card spend is not rising, even though you're using It more

If it feels like you are swiping your credit card more often but spending less each time, the data backs you up.

According to December 2025 credit card data, transaction volumes continue to rise sharply, even as spending growth slows and average ticket sizes decline. The divergence offers an important insight into how Indians are adjusting their spending behaviour amid higher costs, tighter credit conditions and changing reward structures."Average spend per card increased by 7.6% MoM to Rs17,672 in December 2025. However, average spend per transaction remained flat month-on-month and continued its downward trajectory, declining 12% YoY," said Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates in a report.

Average spending per card remains stagnant More Swipes, Smaller Bills Credit card spending continued to lag, with total spending reaching Rs 2,046 bn in December 2025, a monthly addition of Rs 158 bn. In December, total credit card transactions rose 24.2% year-on-year and 7.3% month-on-month to 537 million transactions. In contrast, total spending grew at a far slower 8.8% YoY, reaching ₹2.05 trillion. The gap tells a clear story: credit cards are increasingly being used for everyday, lower-value payments, rather than discretionary big-ticket spending. Average spend per transaction declined 12% year-on-year, even as the average spend per card rose modestly to ₹17,672, up 7.6% month-on-month. This suggests consumers are spreading spending across more transactions, not necessarily spending more overall.

Cards Are Growing Faster Than Consumption The number of credit cards outstanding continues to rise steadily. In December alone, 0.92 million new cards were added, taking the total cards-in-force to 115.8 million. On a year-on-year basis, card issuance rose 7.2%, with mid-sized banks such as IDFC First Bank and Federal Bank recording much faster growth than large incumbents. Federal Bank’s card base expanded 77% YoY, while IDFC First Bank grew 32% YoY. For users, this expansion means easier access to credit—but also more aggressive marketing of cards, co-branded products and lifestyle-linked offers. Digital Payments Are Dominating Card Usage

Online transactions now account for 62% of total card spends, compared with 38% at physical points of sale. This reinforces the shift toward cards being used as a digital payments tool, often replacing UPI or debit cards for convenience, rewards or credit-free periods. But the data also shows that this shift hasn’t translated into higher discretionary spending—suggesting users are prioritising cash-flow flexibility over consumption growth. Banks Are Issuing More Cards, But Tightening Terms While banks are ramping up card issuance, they are simultaneously revising fee structures, rewards and usage conditions. Changes to entertainment benefits, international spends and reward redemption thresholds have become more common.