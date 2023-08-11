Home / General news / Exams / News / J&K UG Admissions 2023: Registration for undergraduate courses ends today

The last date for admission in Jammu and Kashmir to Undergraduate Programmes for first Semester of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BBA and different courses is today i.e. 11th August 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
As per an Allocation-cum-Admission Undergraduate Programs Schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir released on the official site at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in, the deadline for admission to various undergraduate programmes like Bachelors of Arts (BA), Bachelors of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelors of Science (BSc), and Bachelors of Commerce (BCom) will end today on Friday, 11 August 2023, at midnight.

The applicants desirous of admission into various UG courses of J&K should apply before the deadline expires. They should note down that the application procedure for the first Sem UG programme across J&K began from 27 July 2023.

1st Sem UG Courses in J&K 2023-24: Important Dates
    • Application Start Date: 27 July 2023

      
    • Application Last Date: 11 August 2023
      
    • 1st Round of CSAS Admissions: 19 to 22 August except 20 August (holiday).
      
    • Last Date of Online Payment: 24 August 2023, 3 pm.
      
    • Release of Vacant Seats List: 25 August 2023, 5 pm.
      
    • Announcement of Second CSAS Admissions: 27 August 2023, 11 am.
    • Acceptance by Candidates: 27 to 29 August 2023.
      
    • 2nd Round of Admissions: 31 August to 2 September 2023.
      
    • Last Date of Admission Fee payment: 3 September 2023, 3 pm.

UG Courses in J&K 2023-24: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the admission round: 

    • Go to the official site of J&K Admission at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in. 
    • On the home page, press the J&K UG Admission 2023 link available.
    • Login to the account and register yourself.
    • Enter the application form and make the payment.
    • Once it's done, press on submit.
    • Download the page and save it for later.

J&K programmes 2023-24: Official Statement

A notification issued by the Higher Education Department states, "It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the last date of admission to Undergraduate Programmes for Semester 1 of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BBA and so on in all the Government Degree Colleges (Summer/Winter Zone) of UT of J&K affiliated to the University of Jammu/Kashmir, Cluster University of Jammu/Srinagar, as well as independent colleges viz. Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground Jammu and Govt. Degree College, Baramulla is 11th of August, 2023 at 12 PM. The candidates can access the detailed schedule on Samarth portal at https://jkadmission.samarth.ac.in. 

Jammu and KashmirAdmissionsGraduates in Indiaeducation

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

