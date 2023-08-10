Home / General news / Exams / News / SSC MTS Result 2023 soon at official website; all you need to know

SSC MTS Result 2023 soon at official website; all you need to know

SSC MTS result 2023 to be announced for Tier 1 at official website on ssc.nic.in. However, there is no official affirmation with respect to result date or time yet

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
SSC MTS Result 2023 soon at official website

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The SSC MTS Result 2023 is expected soon on the official site. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to publish the MTS Tier 1 results this week. Applicants who pass the Tier 1 test will be shortlisted for the Tier 2 test and the further selection process. SSC will declare the cut-off marks alongside MTS results. The SSC MTS cut-off for 2023 has been uncovered by category. 

The SSC MTS results are planned to be delivered by this week. The SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment test was held in two phases. The primary phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the other phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. Issues with the provisional answer key were welcomed between June 28 and July 4.

Also Read: Bihar STET 2023 registrations begin on bsebstet.com, check details inside

SSC MTS Result 2023: Steps to check 
    • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

    • Visit the result section there.
    • Open the SSC MTS exam result 2023 Tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2023 link.
    • A PDF file consists of roll numbers of chosen candidates.
    • View the result.

MTS Result 2023: Additionals
The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (Tier 1) 2023 was conducted to fill different Group C positions. Following the declaration of the outcomes, the SSC MTS marks of qualified and unqualified students will be there on the official site.

Also Read: CGBSE announces 10th, 12th Supplementary exam results 2023, check link here


SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2023 is being held to fill a sum of 12,523 opportunities. Students who qualify in this test will be eligible to show up in the Tier 2 exam.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

ISC Class 12th Compartment Results 2023 out: check all details here

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

IBPS SO 2023 notification out: Check vacancy details, link to apply

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June exam results soon on icai.org

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2023 out soon on official websites

Topics :SSC resultSSC examexam resultsIndian educationCompetitive exam

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story