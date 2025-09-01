Could this new Japanese drug end the dangers of opioids for pain relief?

Severe pain has long been treated with opioids like morphine and fentanyl, but their use comes with devastating risks such as addiction, overdose, and even death. In a bid to find a safer solution, researchers at Kyoto University have developed a new oral drug named ADRIANA that provides opioid-level pain relief without the dangers of dependence or respiratory failure.

According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) titled “Discovery and development of an oral analgesic targeting the α2B adrenoceptor,” early clinical trials suggest this discovery could reshape the future of pain management and help address the global opioid crisis.

What makes ADRIANA different from morphine or fentanyl? In the United States, aggressive prescribing of opioids such as OxyContin fuelled an addiction crisis. By 2023, opioid overdoses were responsible for over 80,000 deaths, most linked to fentanyl , which is 50 times stronger than heroin. ADRIANA does not act on the brain’s opioid receptors. Instead, it targets α2B-adrenoceptors, which influence how the body releases noradrenaline—a natural chemical that suppresses pain in emergency situations. By selectively blocking α2B-adrenoceptors, ADRIANA enhances noradrenaline’s ability to activate α2A-adrenoceptors. This provides strong pain relief without disrupting cardiovascular function or causing respiratory failure. “Our compound is not an opioid, so there are no adverse effects and no addiction, making it very safe,” said Masatoshi Hagiwara, the study’s corresponding author and a professor at Kyoto University, in a statement published on the university website.