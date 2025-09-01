'I drank matcha every day, then I noticed my hair was falling out'

“I had no idea my matcha could be messing with my hair,” confessed Los Angeles-based beauty content creator Michelle Ranavat in her Instagram post. “My hair started falling out because I drank too much matcha. Here’s why: iron absorption. I switched from coffee to matcha exclusively, and when my labs came back, they showed low iron. Reduced iron can cause hair loss, and that’s exactly what I was seeing. The only thing I changed was my daily drink.”

Can matcha tea really cause hair loss?

Matcha itself does not directly cause hair thinning. In fact, the finely ground green tea powder is often celebrated for its rich antioxidant profile , metabolism-boosting effects, and even its potential role in promoting hair growth. But according to nutritionist Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, it’s not about the drink itself, it’s about how much you drink and when you drink it.

How does matcha affect iron absorption? Matcha contains tannins, naturally occurring compounds that can reduce the body’s absorption of non-haem iron, the kind found in plant-based foods like beans, lentils, and spinach. If consumed in large amounts (more than two to three cups daily) or too close to mealtimes, tannins may interfere with iron uptake, especially in women already at risk of iron deficiency Over time, this can lead to suboptimal iron levels. Since iron deficiency is a well-documented cause of hair loss, the timing of your matcha might explain the link Michelle experienced. How to drink matcha without harming your hair The key is not to give up matcha, but to consume it more strategically. Nutritionist Sharma suggests: