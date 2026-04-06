9 steps to improve heart health: What AHA's new diet guidelines says

Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death globally. While genetics play a role, what we eat every day has an even greater impact. A new scientific statement by the American Heart Association offers a practical roadmap to better cardiovascular health, moving away from restrictive diets toward sustainable eating patterns.

Titled '2026 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association', the study was published in the journal Circulation. It outlines nine evidence-based dietary steps that can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease while also supporting overall well-being.

Experts highlight that unhealthy dietary patterns are widespread and closely linked to rising rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, all of which increase cardiovascular risk. The 9 key steps to improve heart health The guidance lays out a simple yet comprehensive framework. At its core, it promotes balance, quality and consistency in everyday eating. 1. Balance calories with activity Match your energy intake with your daily activity

Maintain a healthy body weight over time 2. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables Include a wide variety of colours and types

Focus on whole, minimally processed options 3. Choose whole grains over refined grains

Opt for oats, brown rice and whole wheat

Avoid overly processed carbohydrate sources 4. Prioritise healthy protein sources Include plant-based proteins like lentils, beans and nuts

Add fish and seafood regularly

Limit red and processed meat 5. Use healthier fats Replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as olive oil

Avoid trans fats wherever possible 6. Limit ultra-processed foods Cut down on packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals

Choose fresh, whole foods more often 7. Reduce added sugars Avoid sugary drinks and desserts

Check food labels for hidden sugars 8. Cut down on salt

Lower sodium intake to help manage blood pressure

Use herbs and spices instead of salt 9. Limit or avoid alcohol New guidance questions earlier beliefs about its benefits

Even moderate intake may carry risks A shift towards overall dietary patterns One of the biggest takeaways from the study is that no single food determines heart health, but the overall pattern does. Diets such as Mediterranean, DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and plant-based approaches align well with these recommendations because they naturally include more whole foods and fewer processed items. The emphasis is also on sustainability, meaning people are more likely to stick with these habits if they are realistic and enjoyable.

Beyond the heart: Wider health benefits While the guidance is designed to improve cardiovascular health, its benefits go much further. A heart-healthy diet can also reduce the risk of: Type 2 diabetes

Kidney disease

Certain cancers

Cognitive decline This is because many chronic conditions share the same risk factors, including poor diet, excess weight and high blood pressure. The new dietary guidance reinforces a simple message: small, consistent food choices can have a powerful impact over time. Instead of chasing trends or restrictive diets, focusing on whole foods, balanced meals and mindful eating can help protect your heart and improve overall health.