Home / Health / Air pollution linked to dementia, caused 626,000 deaths worldwide in 2023

Air pollution linked to dementia, caused 626,000 deaths worldwide in 2023

For the first time, the State of Global Air 2025 report quantifies how dirty air affects the brain, broadening pollution's toll beyond heart and lung diseases

air pollution and dementia
Air pollution’s toll extends to the brain, as new research links it to rising cases of dementia and cognitive decline.(Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Air pollution is no longer just a respiratory or heart health issue. According to the State of Global Air 2025 report, air pollution contributed to 626,000 dementia-related deaths in 2023, accounting for 29 per cent of all global dementia deaths.
 
The report also found that polluted air robbed humanity of 11.6 million healthy years of life, marking the first time the role of air pollution in dementia has been quantified.
 
With more than one in four dementia deaths linked to air pollution, the findings highlight a growing threat for the world’s ageing population as chronic exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) harms not only the lungs and heart but also the brain.
 

Air pollution and brain health

 
The report shows how microscopic pollutants can travel from the lungs into the bloodstream and eventually reach the brain. Once there, these fine particles can trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, damaging brain tissue and accelerating neurodegeneration.
 
This process increases the risk of  Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, and mild cognitive impairment - conditions that cause gradual loss of memory, reasoning, and independence.
 
Air pollution exposure also affects brain development and functioning in younger people, increasing the risk of neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and psychological disorders like anxiety and depression.
 
While behavioural factors such as smoking or poor diet remain key contributors to dementia, researchers note that air pollution affects billions of people, meaning even a small individual risk translates into a massive global burden.
 

Double burden for women

 
The dementia crisis also highlights a gendered dimension. Women are more likely both to develop dementia and to serve as caregivers for those affected. The report notes that this dual role deepens the social and economic costs of the disease, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where health systems are already strained.
 
Globally, 60 million people were living with dementia in 2021, with 10 million new cases emerging each year. As life expectancy rises, the number is expected to grow sharply, especially in regions with high pollution levels.
 

Ageing populations, growing risk

 
The study warns that the health toll of air pollution will intensify as the world ages. Older adults are more vulnerable to the chronic effects of long-term exposure, especially in areas with limited healthcare access.
 
In 2023, 86 per cent of air pollution deaths were due to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, and dementia. Overall, 7.9 million deaths were linked to air pollution making up about one in every eight deaths worldwide.
 
South Asia and parts of Africa carry the heaviest burden, with India and China together accounting for more than 50 per cent of all air pollution-related deaths.
 

Urgent call for cleaner air

 
The report emphasises that reducing pollution could yield wide-reaching benefits including lowering healthcare costs, extending healthy lifespans, and even slowing climate change.  Experts say the new evidence should serve as a wake-up call for governments and policymakers worldwide.
 
“Many people in decision-making roles are often at ages where the impacts can be more pronounced. Clean air action is an important way of helping ensure good health and better quality of life for all,” said Pallavi Pant, head of global initiatives at the Health Effects Institute, Boston.
 
Pant, who oversaw the preparation of the State of Global Air 2025 report, added, “The data highlight the significant impacts of poor air quality on the health and well-being of billions of people around the world, especially those living in Asia and Africa. We hope this report helps strengthen the demand for and drive action towards cleaner air where it’s needed most.”
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samantha's 100g protein routine goes viral - what's your right amount?

France raises bird flu alert level to 'high' after fresh outbreaks

Just 4,000 steps once a week may help older women live longer, says study

Study finds obesity-related cancer cases increasing in young, older adults

Weight-gain woes after the festive cheer? Here's how to bounce-back

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsAir pollution studyair pollution deathDementiabrain health

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story