Weight-gain woes after the festive cheer? Here's how to bounce-back

From balanced home meals to fun, everyday activities, here's how you can ease back into fitness and lose festive weight sustainably

Losing the Diwali weight
A light home workout and balanced meals after Diwali festivities can help you get back to fitness.(Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
The sparkle of Diwali lights has faded. The sweet boxes are half-empty and maybe your favourite jeans are whispering for mercy. If you’re nodding along, you’re not alone. Many of us slip into a few extra kilos during the celebrations, and while the indulgence was part of the joy, the body does appreciate a little reset.
The good news? You can reclaim your balance without drastic dieting or punishing workouts.
 

Home-based diet strategies

Start with a light, balanced breakfast: Choose something with good protein and fibre, like yogurt with fruit and seeds, or eggs with veggies. A good start helps control cravings later. 
Mindful portions at lunch and dinner: Use a smaller plate, eat slowly. “Increase the portions of vegetables and plant-based proteins such as dals and lentils in your main meals,” advises Dr Padmini BV, head – clinical dietitian, Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru. “This helps naturally reduce carbohydrate intake and keeps blood sugar levels stable.” 
Snack smart: Instead of deep-fried festival leftovers, pick roasted nuts, fruit, vegetable sticks or homemade healthier snacks. This helps keep energy up without calorie overload. 
Hydrate well: Before diving into the next sweet-snack round, have a glass of water. It tricks your system into recognising fullness and helps digestion. 
Limit processed food and night snacking: After the feast is over, aim for simpler, cleaner meals for a week or two with more vegetables, whole grains, legumes. 
Don’t punish yourself with crash diets: Instead of extreme restrictions, opt for sustainable habits. “A common misstep is overcompensating with extreme diets or skipping meals. This confuses your metabolism and often leads to binge eating later. Replacing solid meals with fruit juices or detox drinks also deprives you of essential fibre and protein,” shares Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda.
 

Exercise and movement hacks

You don’t need an expensive gym membership or hours of sweat. Here’s how to bring movement into your home routine:
  • Short post-meal walk: A gentle 10-15 minute walk after meals helps restart digestion, burn off some extra calories and keep things moving.
  • Consistency trumps intensity: It’s far more effective to do 20–30 minutes of physical activity three to four times a week than to push through one intense session and stay inactive afterward.
  • Sleep and recovery matter: Don’t skip the rest. Quality sleep helps your metabolism reset, supports muscle recovery and simplifies weight-management.
  • Body weight plus household activity mix: Make your home your fitness zone. Do a few squats while waiting for your tea to boil, wall push-ups during TV breaks, or take the stairs instead of the lift. Even turning up the music and dancing around helps the body.
“Calories burnt are just as important as calories consumed,” says Dr Padmini. “Make the most of the festive time with family by engaging in group activities like walking to temples, or outdoor games such as throw ball, badminton, or cricket. These not only help burn calories but also strengthen family bonds,” she adds.
 
“Sun salutations (Surya Namaskar) are particularly effective as they activate multiple muscle groups and regulate metabolism. If you’ve been sedentary during the festivities, start slow but stay consistent. The aim is not intensity but continuity," explains Dr Chauhan.
 

Keeping your motivation up

Set a realistic goal: Experts say it is better to walk for 20 minutes after dinner five times this week rather than losing 5 kg in two weeks. Goals you can stick to feel empowering. 
Track small wins: Celebrate the days you chose a salad over a snack, or moved instead of lazing. Little wins build momentum. 
Bring in a buddy or family support: Having a friend or family member join you can make all the difference. You’ll keep each other motivated, stay accountable, and make the process a lot more enjoyable. 
Mindset shift: Instead of “I messed up during Diwali, now I must punish myself”, shift to “It was fun, now I’m gently getting back on track”. Guilt isn’t a motivator long-term; kindness is. 
“The body has its own rhythm of recovery. When you stop overburdening your digestion and follow simple habits, it naturally sheds what it doesn’t need,” says Dr Chauhan.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsDiwaliweight gainweight losshealth news

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

