72% of students seeking mental healthcare report self-harm thoughts: Amaha

More than seven in 10 students seeking mental healthcare reported thoughts of self-harm, compared with 53.2 per cent of working professionals, according to a report by Amaha, a private mental healthcare provider. The study also found that more than half of respondents had experienced mental health concerns for over a year before reaching the provider.

The Amaha Mental Health Report 2026, based on responses from 13,825 people across India between October 2025 and September 2026, found that 71.7 per cent of students reported thoughts of self-harm, compared with 64.7 per cent of unemployed respondents. Overall, 56.2 per cent reported having experienced such thoughts.

Dr Amit Malik, founder and chief executive officer of Amaha, cautioned that the findings represented people seeking care at Amaha, not India's student population. "Academic pressure and career uncertainty are definitely contributors, but our data cannot establish how much each accounts for," Malik said. He said bullying, difficult relationships, financial insecurity and underlying mental health conditions could also contribute to distress. "The danger is reducing this to a story about students being unable to handle pressure," he added. The report found that 53 per cent had experienced mental health concerns for more than a year before reaching Amaha, while only 11.3 per cent approached the provider within a month. Nearly a third had previously tried therapy.

Malik attributed delays to multiple barriers, including stigma, affordability, difficulties recognising symptoms and finding appropriate professionals. "Universal access cannot depend on everyone eventually being able to buy care privately," he said, calling for stronger integration of mental healthcare into primary healthcare. The study found that 94.9 per cent reported at least two mental health concerns. Anxiety (72.1 per cent), stress (67.5 per cent) and low mood (58.3 per cent) were the most common. Only 12.3 per cent could manage all their daily tasks, while 27.3 per cent could not manage most tasks or any at all. The report also found that 82.7 per cent used avoidant coping strategies, including excessive screen time, oversleeping or overworking, while 15.4 per cent turned to alcohol or other harmful substances.