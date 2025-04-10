Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India battles a silent epidemic: Why Vitamin D deficiency is a big worry

Over one in five Indians suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, increasing the risk of rickets and osteoporosis. Experts are now calling for a national strategy, food fortification, and greater awareness

While the deficiency is often associated with countries lacking sunlight, India’s problem is compounded by urban lifestyles, high pollution, poor diets, and cultural norms that limit sun exposure, a new study has found. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Did you know that more than one in five individuals in India suffers from Vitamin D deficiency? That’s according to a new report by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and the ANVKA Foundation.
 
A report titled ‘Roadmap to Address Vitamin D Deficiency in India’ says, India, with the world’s largest population, suffers from widespread micronutrient deficiency. “Among them, Vitamin D deficiency has emerged as a silent epidemic, impacting all sections of the population across age groups, irrespective of where they are located and what they do, from children, sportspersons, jawans, outdoor workers to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers,” reads the reports.
 
 
This silent epidemic has serious implications for national productivity, healthcare expenditure, and overall well-being, the report has warned.
 
According to the report, while the deficiency is often associated with countries lacking sunlight, India’s problem is compounded by urban lifestyles, high pollution, poor diets, and cultural norms that limit sun exposure.
 
Children, pregnant women, the elderly, and women across all age groups are more vulnerable, facing stark consequences. As many as 46 per cent of children (aged 0–10 years) suffer from rickets, while 80-90 per cent of the elderly suffer from osteoporosis, which increases the risk of fractures and long-term disability, the report has revealed.

The report has noted there is regional variation in the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency, ranging from 9.4 per cent in North India to as high as 38.81 per cent in East India.
 

Call for unified Vit-D plan in India

 
The report highlights that despite government efforts such as fortifying milk and edible oil and including Vitamin D in the national list of essential medicines, India lacks a cohesive, nationwide plan. Current initiatives are fragmented, voluntary and often fail to reach the most vulnerable through public distribution systems or mid-day meal schemes.
 
The ICRIER recommends a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder strategy with clear targets, food fortification, cost reductions in supplements and testing, and public awareness campaigns. It also urges the use of existing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) to integrate Vitamin D-rich foods and expand testing under Anaemia Mukt Bharat.
 
The report warns that unless urgently addressed, this invisible crisis could undermine the country’s economic growth and human development goals.

What’s limiting access to vit-D?

According to the report, costly tests and supplements are key reasons behind widespread vitamin D deficiency.
 
Private lab tests for vitamin D can exceed ₹1,500, while a strip of 10 tablets ranges from ₹48 to ₹130, making both options unaffordable for many. The 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on supplements further restricts access to this critical nutrient.

Sunshine vitamin: Why is vitamin D vital

Vitamin D, commonly known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’ or calciferol, exists in two major forms—D2 (ergocalciferol) and D3 (cholecalciferol). According to The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in India, the recommended daily intake of vitamin D is, 400-600 IU (international units) for adults.
 
Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health says Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining bone and muscle health by aiding calcium absorption in the body. It supports immune system function and may reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.
 
Rickets is a prevalent condition among Indian children, characterised by soft and weak bones that can result in skeletal deformities. 

Sources of Vit-D: Sun, food, supplements

 
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that while the body mainly produces it through exposure to sunlight, it can also be obtained from various dietary sources. These include fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, egg yolks, mushrooms, beef liver, and cheese.
 
Fortified foods such as milk, margarine, yoghurt, fruit juices, and cereals also provide vitamin D. It is available in supplement form for individuals with limited sun exposure or dietary intake.

