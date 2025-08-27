Science of happiness: How to activate your body's natural happy hormones

What exactly are ‘happy hormones’?
- Serotonin keeps your mood stable, aids sleep, and supports digestion.
- Dopamine, also called the 'reward chemical', fuels motivation and focus.
- Oxytocin is the 'love hormone' that builds trust and bonding.
- Endorphins are your natural painkillers, giving that 'post-workout high'.
Can food boost your happy hormones?
- Nuts, seeds, dairy, and poultry provide tryptophan, a building block for serotonin.
- Dark chocolate and bananas trigger dopamine release (finally, a reason to snack guilt-free).
- Omega-3 fatty acids in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds fuel brain health.
- Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and kimchi support gut health, which influences serotonin levels.
Exercise is better than coffee: Doctor
Sunlight and sleep matter to your happiness
Can yoga and meditation make you genuinely happier?
The magic of hug and gratitude
When should you see a doctor?
- Eat balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats
- Step outside for some sunlight every day
- Move your body: walk, dance, stretch, or exercise
- Sleep at least 7–8 hours
- Stay connected with friends, family, or even your pet
- Practice gratitude or mindfulness
- Breathe deeply when stress hits
