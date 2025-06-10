Appendix cancer is now showing up more frequently among millennials — and experts are raising the alarm. A recent study from Vanderbilt University Medical Center has revealed that appendix cancer cases are sharply rising among millennials, with incidences quadrupling in individuals born between 1985 and 1990, and tripling in those born between 1980 and 1985. The study’s lead author, Dr Andreana Holowatyji, emphasised that the increase points to broader shifts in environmental and lifestyle risk factors.

Experts have also reported a similar upward trend in colorectal, pancreatic, breast, kidney, and uterine cancers in young adults. The new research describes the ‘birth cohort’ effect, which means that people born after a certain time have similar exposures that increase their risk of cancer compared to those born decades earlier.

Why are appendix cancer cases rising in young adults? A research effort called the Appendiceal Cancer Consortium is working to pool data and specimens from across studies to better understand risk factors and biological markers specific to appendix cancer. While some experts blame lifestyle changes, ultra-processed diets, and gut microbiome imbalances, others suspect environmental factors or genetic predisposition might be at play. Are modern habits putting millennials at greater risk? From bingeing on ultra-processed foods to leading increasingly sedentary lives, millennials are clocking in more screen time and less physical activity — all of which are linked to rising obesity and, potentially, higher cancer risks.

How does environmental exposure affect cancer risk? This generation is also exposed to a cocktail of environmental hazards — think microplastics in food, pesticide residues, air pollution, and chemical-heavy skincare products. Over time, these may be tipping the scale toward greater cancer susceptibility. What role do genetics play in appendix cancer? Inherited conditions dramatically increase the chances of developing appendix and other gastrointestinal cancers — especially when combined with modern lifestyle factors. Although the condition remains rare — affecting just one to two people per million annually — the sudden spike in younger adults has alarmed medical professionals globally. What’s worrying doctors is that appendix cancer often goes unnoticed until it reaches advanced stages, simply because it doesn’t always show early symptoms — or gets mistaken for appendicitis.

What are the symptoms of appendix cancer? Common symptoms of appendix cancer can include: Persistent pain in the lower right abdomen

Bloating or abdominal distension

Abdominal or pelvic discomfort

Changes in bowel habits

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue or shortness of breath

Ovarian lumps

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Loss of appetite “You may not experience signs until the cancer has spread to other organs or caused a blockage, unless a tumour in the appendix causes appendicitis. Bloating or a rise in abdominal circumference, the key symptom of appendix cancer, may be a sign of a variety of other illnesses as well. Other signs and symptoms are linked to the organs where cancer has spread,” said Dr Sanjoy Mandal, Surgical Oncologist, Kolkata.

Are there screening tests for appendix cancer? There’s no routine screening test for appendix cancer, but if you have a family history of gastrointestinal cancers or persistent abdominal issues, your doctor may recommend: Abdominal ultrasound

CT scan (abdomen/pelvis)

Colonoscopy (if symptoms suggest overlapping conditions) Can appendix cancer be prevented? While there’s no guaranteed prevention, keeping your gut healthy could help: Eat more fibre and fewer ultra-processed foods

Maintain a healthy weight

Manage stress and avoid smoking

Stay active and hydrated What’s the takeaway for young adults? Appendix cancer is still rare — but its rise among young adults shouldn’t be ignored. If you’ve been brushing off gut issues or chronic abdominal pain, it’s time to check in with your doctor. Early detection is tricky, but staying informed is your first line of defence.