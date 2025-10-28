Hair today, not gone tomorrow: New serum may make baldness reversible

It sounds almost too good to be true, but science might finally be doing what hair oils and transplants have long promised. Researchers in Taiwan have developed a simple rub-on serum that helped completely bald mice grow a fresh coat of fur in just three weeks. According to a study titled Adipocyte lipolysis activates epithelial stem cells for hair regeneration through fatty acid metabolic signaling, published in Cell Metabolism, scientists at National Taiwan University say their serum, made from naturally derived fatty acids, stimulates fat cells in the skin that help regenerate hair follicles, the tiny roots of every strand of hair.

If their next step, human trials, succeeds, the days of expensive hair transplants and medication might soon be numbered. How did this breakthrough happen? The researchers observed that when the skin gets mildly injured or inflamed, it sometimes triggers a condition called hypertrichosis, which is a disorder that causes excessive hair growth . That is why some people notice stray hair growing around scars or treated skin. To study this, they applied an irritant called sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), commonly used in laboratory research, on shaved mice. Within 10 to 11 days, new hair started sprouting on their treated skin, while untreated areas stayed stubbornly bald.

This led to a key discovery: skin injury prompts immune cells to signal fat cells beneath the skin, which then release fatty acids that “wake up” dormant hair follicle stem cells. What is inside this new hair-regrowth serum? The researchers created a serum rich in oleic acid and palmitoleic acid, which are the monounsaturated fatty acids naturally found in human fat tissue and many plant oils. When applied directly to skin, these compounds were just as effective at triggering hair growth, minus the inflammation. The team has since patented the formula and plans to test it on human scalps. If trials succeed, this serum could eventually be available over the counter.