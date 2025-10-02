Blueberries as baby's first food may boost gut health and immunity: Study

Introducing blueberries as one of the first solid foods can improve babies’ gut health, immunity, and even lower allergy risks, according to a new study. The study, titled Introducing blueberry powder as one of the first complementary foods changes the gut microbiota composition and diversity in US human milk-fed infants: a double-blind, randomised controlled trial, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, found that infants who consumed blueberry powder daily developed a more diverse gut microbiota and showed signs of stronger immune responses compared to those who did not.

Why do the first solid foods matter for your baby’s health?

Introducing solid foods, also called complementary feeding, usually starts around six months of age. This stage is not only about teaching babies to chew, it is when their gut microbiome (the community of bacteria in the digestive system) begins to mature.

According to scientists, a healthier gut at this stage lays the foundation for stronger immunity , better digestion, and even reduced risks of allergies, obesity, or asthma later in life. What did the researchers discover about blueberries and babies? In this trial, 76 infants in Colorado were enrolled, and 61 completed the study. Babies were given either freeze-dried blueberry powder (about 2 ounces of fresh blueberries) or a placebo powder daily from 5 to 12 months of age. Parents mixed the powders into purees or breast milk. Researchers then analysed stool samples and tracked growth, diet, and immune markers. Babies who consumed blueberry powder showed: