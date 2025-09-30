Home / Health / Navratri fasting done right: Foods to eat, avoid and balance for energy

Fasting during Navratri can reset the body and mind, but poor food choices may undo benefits. Doctors explain how to fast mindfully, stay nourished, and keep energy levels up

Pairing traditional fasting staples with proteins and fiber ensures balanced nutrition, say experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Fasting during Navratri is not just about tradition, it also has significant effects on the body and mind. For many people balancing long workdays and demanding schedules, what and how they eat during fasting can directly impact energy levels, focus, and overall health.
 
To understand the real benefits of fasting and how to do it right, we spoke with Dr Varshini S, Clinical Nutritionist at Apollo Clinic, Electronic City, Bengaluru, who explained how fasting works in the body and shared practical tips for healthy, balanced nutrition this festive season.

What really happens to your body when you fast?

Fasting is like your body hitting a “reset” button. According to Dr Varshini, insulin levels drop during fasting, which signals the body to start using fat reserves for energy. That is why many people associate fasting with weight loss.
 
But that’s not all. Short-term fasting can:
  • Improve metabolic flexibility (better switching between carbs and fat for fuel)
  • Reduce inflammation (a root cause of lifestyle diseases)
  • Trigger autophagy (the body’s natural “cell-cleaning” process)
For those who often feel bloated, fatigued, or mentally drained, fasting can give the digestive system a much-needed break and improve energy efficiency.

Is Navratri fasting the same as intermittent fasting?

Not exactly. Intermittent fasting is usually a planned eating window, say 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating. Navratri fasting, on the other hand, is guided by tradition and food restrictions.
 
“Navratri fasting can be good… but there’s a caveat,” Dr Varshini cautions. “Many people end up eating fried, processed ‘fast’ food that negates the benefits. Conscious food choices and moderation are key.”
 
So, if your idea of fasting is endless plates of fried sabudana vadas or sugary laddoos, you may be undoing the very benefits fasting could give you.

What foods should you include for balanced nutrition?

Traditional staples like sabudana, kuttu, and singhara are good energy sources, but they are mostly carbs. Balance is key.
 
Dr Varshini recommends pairing them with protein-rich foods:
  • Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, pumpkin, sunflower, flaxseeds)
  • Milk alternatives like almond or soy milk if dairy feels heavy
  • Roasted or baked vrat snacks like sabudana patties or seed laddoos instead of fried foods
Adding fibre, vitamins, and minerals (fruits, fresh vegetables where permissible, and seeds) helps sustain energy and delays fatigue, especially on long workdays.

Can fasting affect people differently?

“Women may experience fasting differently because of hormonal balance and weight loss patterns,” says Dr Varshini. Adequate hydration, proper timing, and balanced meals are especially important to prevent nutrient deficiencies or muscle loss.
 
If you are an office-going woman observing Navratri fasts, listen to your body’s signals. Do not push through extreme fatigue or dizziness.
 
If you have diabetes, thyroid issues, or high blood pressure, fasting without medical guidance can be risky. Fluctuations in blood sugar or blood pressure can worsen symptoms. Dr Varshini advises consulting a doctor before taking up religious fasts in such cases.

Does fasting improve mental clarity too?

“Yes,” says Dr Varshini. Beyond physical health, fasting has been shown to enhance concentration, focus, and emotional balance.
 
“Caloric restriction can improve clarity of thought and regulate feelings,” she explains. Add the spiritual discipline of Navratri, and fasting becomes as much about mental and emotional strength as it is about physical health.

So, how do you make fasting healthy?

Here are your quick takeaways:
  • Choose nutrient-rich foods, not just carb-heavy or fried options
  • Pair carbs with proteins (sabudana + nuts, kuttu + seeds)
  • Stay hydrated with water, coconut water, or lemon water
  • Listen to your body: fasting is not about punishment but balance
  • If you have health conditions, consult a doctor first
As Dr Varshini sums it up, “Whether you are fasting for weight loss, better digestion, or improved clarity of thought, it all comes down to balancing your foods, timing your fasts, and listening to your body.” 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

