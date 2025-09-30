Iodine deficiency continues to linger in India, putting millions at risk

Why is iodine so important?
- Severe deficiency (below 10–20 micrograms per day): Leads to hypothyroidism, often accompanied by goitre (swelling of the thyroid gland).
- Pregnant women: Increases the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, and serious problems in the foetus, including growth retardation and major neurodevelopmental deficits.
- Severe deficiency in pregnancy: Can result in cretinism, which is marked by intellectual disability, deaf-mutism, motor spasticity, stunted growth, delayed puberty, and other neurological and physical issues.
- Infants and children: Even less severe deficiency can reduce IQ and cause developmental delays.
- Mild to moderate deficiency in pregnancy: Linked to higher chances of children developing neuro-developmantal disorders.
- Deficiency in adults: Can cause goitre, fatigue, reduced mental sharpness, and lower work productivity due to hypothyroidism.
- Long-term deficiency: May raise the risk of follicular thyroid cancer.
Recognising the warning signs
- Swelling in the front of the neck
- Unexplained fatigue and low energy
- Weight gain despite no major dietary changes
- Feeling unusually cold
- Dry skin and hair loss
- Trouble concentrating or memory lapses
Who is most at risk?
- People in hilly and tribal regions where soil and water are iodine-deficient
- Those with limited access to iodised salt (economically weaker sections)
- Pregnant and breastfeeding women (higher iodine requirements)
- Strictly vegan or natural-food diets without processed/ iodised salt
- Individuals relying on organic or rock salt that may not be fortified
How is iodine deficiency detected?
- Urinary iodine concentration test – most reliable for population-level screening, as most of the excess iodine is passed in urine.
- Thyroid function tests (T3, T4, TSH levels) – to check if deficiency has already affected thyroid activity.
Correcting the deficiency
- Dietary correction: Use adequately iodised salt. Include iodine-rich foods such as milk, curd, cheese, eggs, fish, and seaweed (if part of your diet).
- Medical treatment: In cases of significant deficiency or hypothyroidism, your doctor may prescribe iodine supplements or thyroid hormone replacement.
Need for routine checks
