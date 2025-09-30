It's never too late: Study shows 1 in 4 older adults reclaim full health

Ageing does not always mean inevitable decline. Imagine bouncing back from poor health and feeling stronger, happier, and more fulfilled at 70, 80, or even 90.

According to a study published in PLOS One titled Reclaiming wellness: Key factors in restoring optimal well-being in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, mental health, and not just physical health, is the strongest predictor of reclaiming wellness.

The researchers tracked more than 8,300 older adults who weren’t doing well at one point but managed to turn things around three years later.

What does the new study say about ageing and recovery?

Researchers from the University of Toronto analysed data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Ageing. They found that nearly one in four adults over 60 who weren’t in good health at baseline had regained “optimal well-being” within three years.

Optimal well-being was defined as having good physical health, strong mental health, satisfying social connections, and a positive outlook, regardless of chronic conditions. According to the study, this flips the narrative that ageing is always the same as decline. The study shows that older adults can and do bounce back. Mental health: The biggest factor in bouncing back The study found that good mental health at the start was linked to a nearly five-fold higher chance of regaining full well-being. When seniors were not depressed or overly stressed, they were more likely to take up habits like exercising, eating well, or joining social groups, all of which boosted recovery. On the other hand, loneliness and poor emotional health often stood in the way.

As co-author Esme Fuller-Thomson put it, having even a couple of close, supportive friends can make all the difference. You don’t need to be an extrovert, you just need meaningful connections. Can physical health really improve after setbacks? The study says it can. Many seniors reported significant improvements in their physical health over time. Lifestyle changes like regular walking, strength training, quitting smoking, sleeping better, and eating well played a big role and increased the odds of bouncing back. Even older adults living with conditions like diabetes or arthritis saw gains if they stayed active and maintained a positive outlook.