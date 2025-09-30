Thinking about trying Collagen supplements? Here's what you should know

In recent years, collagen has made its way into everything, from powders you stir into your morning coffee to injectable treatments at skin clinics and creams lining beauty store shelves. Marketed as the miracle molecule for youthful skin, strong joints and healthy hair, collagen is everywhere.

Beyond the hype, collagen is not a new discovery. It is a protein our bodies naturally produce in abundance. Understanding its role in the body is key to knowing whether these products are worth the investment.

What is collagen?

Collagen is the principal structural protein of skin, tendons, and connective tissue, shares Dr Nimesh D Mehta, dermatologist and trichologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. It helps to keep our skin plump, our joints and bones strong, and our hair and nails healthy.

"The collagen remodels with age all over the body. With intrinsic aging, collagen synthesis declines and the fibril proteins fragment - fibroblasts, which are the collagen laying cells become less mechano-responsive. Multiple reviews estimate about 1–1.5 per cent yearly loss of skin collagen from early adulthood, contributing to thinning and wrinkles," says Dr Adithi Jain, Consultant - Dermatology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. What types of collagen products are available in market? From supermarket shelves to clinic treatments, collagen comes in many forms like powders, pills, drinks, serums and even injections. The promise is always the same: firmer skin, fewer wrinkles, shinier hair and stronger nails. But how do these delivery methods differ?

Oral collagen peptides have been demonstrated to produce quantifiable improvements in hydration and elasticity when taken as part of a regular program, shares Dr Mehta. He further explains that injectable collagen fillers and collagen-stimulating injections are longer-lasting but need to be done in a medical environment. Meanwhile, topical collagen, except when in the form of low-molecular-weight peptides, penetrates quite poorly and is primarily a surface level moisturiser. Oral Collagen Digestion breaks down ingested collagen into short peptides and amino acids. Short peptides are absorbed into the blood and can trigger skin cells to synthesise more collagen and elastin.

"The benefits of oral collagen are larger in photodamaged dermal tissue or menopausal individuals but the effects do wane when oral collagen is discontinued," explains Dr Jain. Injectable Collagen (biostimulators) Injectables provide more pronounced and lasting increases in skin firmness and volume than the oral or topical preparations. They also have side effects such as swelling, bruising, or, very seldom, granulomas. "The results aren’t permanent, though, depending on the product used and how it’s administered, the effects usually last anywhere between a year and two and a half years before another session may be needed," adds Dr Jain.

Topical Collagen For topical products, effectiveness is size-dependent in molecules, formulation, and delivery system. Large collagen molecules remain on the skin surface, enhancing hydration alone. Smaller peptides or newer formulations such as liposomes can penetrate and trigger fibroblast stimulation to a greater extent, but consistency of effect is still unpredictable. "Topical formulations are the least invasive as well as least effective," says Dr Mehta. Not all collagen is the same There are the three main types of collagen supplements, based on their source of origin. Bovine collagen: Sourced from cows (usually skin, bones or cartilage). It’s rich in Type I and Type III collagen, which are linked to skin elasticity, bone strength and wound healing. Bovine collagen is one of the most common and widely available forms in supplements and powders.

Marine collagen: Extracted from fish skin and scales. It’s mostly Type I collagen, which is closely associated with youthful-looking skin. Marine collagen is absorbed faster than bovine, making it popular in beauty-focused supplements. Plant-derived collagen: Plants don’t actually contain collagen, since it’s an animal protein. Instead, plant-based supplements provide collagen boosters like vitamin C, amino acids and antioxidants that help the body produce its own collagen. These are aimed at vegetarians, vegans or those avoiding animal-based supplements. "Hydrolysed collagen peptides (collagen that has been broken into simpler form), either marine or bovine origin, are usually effective when they are processed to low molecular weight. Vitamin C is particularly critical because it is necessary for the cross-linking and stabilisation of collagen. Mixing collagen with antioxidants, amino acids, and proteins maximises its effectiveness," adds Dr Mehta.

Risks and possible side effects Oral collagen is tolerated well, with only mild gastrointestinal upset or allergic phenomena occurring at times with sources of marine origin, shares Dr Mehta. Topical collagen is safe in most cases but can produce irritation if paired with high concentrations of active ingredients, while injectables have procedural risks. "The biggest drawback in each form is that effects are variable and largely a function of consistency, formulation, and host biology," he adds. When it comes to collagen supplements, what matters is context- your genetics, your nutrient status, your biomarker profile, highlights Sid Das, co-founder of eGenome.ai, a predictive health technologies firm.

"Long-term use is generally safe, yet risks differ between oral, injectable, and topical routes. This is why we recommend personalised pathways- combining lab-based insights with artificial intelligence to identify who benefits from oral peptides, who needs joint support, and who might explore regenerative injectables. Collagen becomes most powerful when guided by data-driven personalisation, and not just marketing hype," he explains. Collagen: Magic fix or helpful support? Collagen isn’t just another passing beauty buzzword, it’s a crucial protein your body makes naturally. While science suggests that there are benefits of supplementation and treatment, not all products are for everyone.