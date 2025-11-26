Home / Health / How to protect your bones and joints this winter: Simple tips that help

How to protect your bones and joints this winter: Simple tips that help

From warming routines to smart nutrition, doctors share practical tips to keep your bones and joints healthy through the cold months

winter joint bone health tips
Older adults staying active with light indoor strength exercises—an effective way to keep joints flexible and support bone health during the winter months.(Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As temperatures dip, many people experience increasing stiffness in their joints. Doctors share that winter genuinely affects how your bones, muscles and joints behave. From reduced activity levels to lower vitamin D, several seasonal factors can aggravate discomfort. The good news: simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in keeping your joints healthy through the colder months.
 

Why winter triggers aches and stiffness

Cold temperatures can make the tissues around joints tighten and reduce flexibility. “In cold weather, muscles around joints tend to tighten, which reduces flexibility and increases stiffness,” says Dr Amyn Rajani, Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon. He adds that reduced blood circulation also means slower delivery of nutrients to joints, increasing discomfort.
 
Joint tissues may expand slightly in low temperatures, intensifying pain for people with arthritis. According to Dr Leelamohan PVR, Consultant Physician, Bangalore, who also consults on Practo, lower temperatures decrease blood flow and make musculoskeletal structures more sensitive, especially in those with existing inflammation or posture-related issues.
 

Who is most at risk?

Doctors note that certain groups feel winter’s impact more acutely:
  • Older adults experience age-related cartilage wear, reduced muscle mass and slower circulation.
  • Post-menopausal women face hormonal changes that reduce bone density.
  • People with arthritis react more sharply to temperature and barometric shifts.
  • Those with low vitamin D see worsened bone health and joint aches.
  • Sedentary individuals often experience increased stiffness due to prolonged sitting.
 

What daily habits help keep joints moving?

Movement remains essential. “Don’t be inactive in winters. Take short movement breaks every hour or so to keep the joints moving and lubricated,” says Dr Rajani. Gentle morning routines such as yoga, stretching, shoulder rolls and ankle rotations help reduce stiffness.
 
Dr Leelamohan adds that regular walking, daily stretches, staying hydrated and eating anti-inflammatory foods like ginger, turmeric and berries can offset winter flare-ups. Good sleep and maintaining a healthy weight also reduce strain on load-bearing joints.
 
Staying warm is equally important. Layer clothing, cover joints and use heating pads when necessary. Supportive footwear and proper posture help limit avoidable stress.
 

Winter-friendly exercises that help

Strength training, even with light weights or resistance bands, builds muscle support around joints. Dr Rajani recommends weight-bearing options like brisk walking, stair climbing and moderate aerobics.
 
Indoor alternatives such as treadmill walking, cycling, Pilates, yoga, dancing or Zumba are excellent for those avoiding the cold. For people with joint pain or arthritis, swimming in a heated pool or aquatic exercises offer low-impact strengthening.
 
Aim for 3–4 exercise sessions a week for meaningful improvement.
 

How does nutrition support bone and joint health?

Reduced sunlight often means lower vitamin D, which is essential for calcium absorption and bone strength. Doctors advise checking levels and supplementing if required. Calcium-rich foods like dairy, leafy greens and ragi help maintain bone density.
 
Omega-3 fatty acids from fish, walnuts and flaxseeds reduce inflammation, while protein supports muscle repair and strength. Limiting sugary and processed foods can help prevent flare-ups.
 

When should you visit the doctor?

Persistent pain should not be ignored. Dr Rajani says to seek medical advice if discomfort lasts beyond 2–3 weeks, affects mobility or sleep, or comes with swelling, redness or fever. Sudden severe pain, especially after a fall, may signal a fracture and needs urgent evaluation.
 
Dr Leelamohan notes that prolonged morning stiffness, unexplained weight loss or pain in multiple joints can also indicate deeper issues such as autoimmune conditions.
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

As anti-vaccine conferences rise, future of medicine seems to be in trouble

Insulin without needles: Can a simple skin cream replace injections?

An autoimmune encephalitis wiped a man's memory. Here's how he's coping

Heart-attack risk calculators fail to flag almost half at risk, shows study

Good old kalonji may help control fat and cholesterol, says new study

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportsbone healthJoint painwinter

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story