How to protect your bones and joints this winter: Simple tips that help

As temperatures dip, many people experience increasing stiffness in their joints. Doctors share that winter genuinely affects how your bones, muscles and joints behave. From reduced activity levels to lower vitamin D, several seasonal factors can aggravate discomfort. The good news: simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in keeping your joints healthy through the colder months.

Why winter triggers aches and stiffness

Cold temperatures can make the tissues around joints tighten and reduce flexibility. “In cold weather, muscles around joints tend to tighten, which reduces flexibility and increases stiffness,” says Dr Amyn Rajani, Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon. He adds that reduced blood circulation also means slower delivery of nutrients to joints, increasing discomfort.

Joint tissues may expand slightly in low temperatures, intensifying pain for people with arthritis. According to Dr Leelamohan PVR, Consultant Physician, Bangalore, who also consults on Practo, lower temperatures decrease blood flow and make musculoskeletal structures more sensitive, especially in those with existing inflammation or posture-related issues. Who is most at risk? Doctors note that certain groups feel winter’s impact more acutely: Older adults experience age-related cartilage wear, reduced muscle mass and slower circulation.

Post-menopausal women face hormonal changes that reduce bone density.

People with arthritis react more sharply to temperature and barometric shifts.

Those with low vitamin D see worsened bone health and joint aches.

Sedentary individuals often experience increased stiffness due to prolonged sitting. What daily habits help keep joints moving? Movement remains essential. “Don’t be inactive in winters. Take short movement breaks every hour or so to keep the joints moving and lubricated,” says Dr Rajani. Gentle morning routines such as yoga, stretching, shoulder rolls and ankle rotations help reduce stiffness.

Dr Leelamohan adds that regular walking, daily stretches, staying hydrated and eating anti-inflammatory foods like ginger, turmeric and berries can offset winter flare-ups. Good sleep and maintaining a healthy weight also reduce strain on load-bearing joints. Staying warm is equally important. Layer clothing, cover joints and use heating pads when necessary. Supportive footwear and proper posture help limit avoidable stress. Winter-friendly exercises that help Strength training, even with light weights or resistance bands, builds muscle support around joints. Dr Rajani recommends weight-bearing options like brisk walking, stair climbing and moderate aerobics. Indoor alternatives such as treadmill walking, cycling, Pilates, yoga, dancing or Zumba are excellent for those avoiding the cold. For people with joint pain or arthritis, swimming in a heated pool or aquatic exercises offer low-impact strengthening.

Aim for 3–4 exercise sessions a week for meaningful improvement. How does nutrition support bone and joint health? Reduced sunlight often means lower vitamin D, which is essential for calcium absorption and bone strength. Doctors advise checking levels and supplementing if required. Calcium-rich foods like dairy, leafy greens and ragi help maintain bone density. Omega-3 fatty acids from fish, walnuts and flaxseeds reduce inflammation, while protein supports muscle repair and strength. Limiting sugary and processed foods can help prevent flare-ups. When should you visit the doctor? Persistent pain should not be ignored. Dr Rajani says to seek medical advice if discomfort lasts beyond 2–3 weeks, affects mobility or sleep, or comes with swelling, redness or fever. Sudden severe pain, especially after a fall, may signal a fracture and needs urgent evaluation.