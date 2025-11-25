Insulin without needles: Can a simple skin cream replace injections?

A skin cream instead of insulin injections? Scientists say it may soon be possible.

In a new breakthrough study published in Nature, titled A skin-permeable polymer for non-invasive transdermal insulin delivery, the researchers show that a specially designed polymer can ferry insulin through the skin and into the bloodstream.

In mice and minipigs, this cream lowered blood sugar as effectively as traditional injections, and the animals showed no skin irritation or safety concerns.

How does a skin cream manage to deliver insulin?

Insulin is a large, water-loving molecule that normally cannot slip through the skin’s oily outer barrier called the stratum corneum. The study introduces a workaround through a polymer called OP, which is chemically designed to take advantage of the skin’s natural pH gradient.

At the skin surface (where the pH is acidic), OP becomes positively charged and sticks to skin lipids. As it moves deeper (where the pH becomes neutral), OP loses that charge, turns into a neutral polyzwitterion, and releases the insulin it carries, called OP-I. This “stick-then-slip” mechanism helps the insulin glide past the barrier and reach the bloodstream. ALSO READ | Tired, hungry and gaining weight? Insulin resistance could be to blame In animal models, insulin delivered this way behaved just like injected insulin, activating insulin receptors and lowering glucose levels. Why is a skin-based insulin cream such a big deal? Anyone living with diabetes knows the burden of needles. Injections bring pain, marks on the skin, fear, and fatigue, especially for people who inject multiple times a day.

A safe, non-invasive insulin cream would change daily life dramatically. It promises: painless dosing

discreet use anywhere

less anxiety

fewer injection-site complications

potentially smoother, more stable glucose control And for children , older adults and those with needle phobia, it could be transformative. What did the animal trials reveal about this polymer–insulin system? The results were consistent across lab-grown human skin, diabetic mice and diabetic minipigs: Rapid action: In mice, insulin levels peaked within one hour of application.

In mice, insulin levels peaked within one hour of application. Longer duration: The cream maintained stable glucose levels for up to 12 hours.

The cream maintained stable glucose levels for up to 12 hours. Consistent absorption: Repeated dosing produced similar insulin profiles.

Repeated dosing produced similar insulin profiles. No irritation: Skin samples showed no inflammation or structural changes. What challenges must be resolved before human use? Human skin varies widely in thickness and permeability, which means results from animals may not fully translate. Researchers must still determine: