10 brain-damaging habits you may be doing daily, warn health experts

Ever feel like your brain is in a fog, even after a full night’s sleep and your morning tea or coffee? You might be unknowingly engaging in daily habits that are detrimental to brain health. Here are 10 common routines that could be silently impairing your cognitive well-being.

1. Sitting too long at work may harm cognitive function

Even if you exercise regularly, prolonged sitting can negatively affect the brain. Dr Aditya Gupta, Director of Neurosurgery at Artemis Hospital Gurugram, said extended sedentary behaviour is linked to cognitive decline and brain shrinkage.

He suggested standing or walking briefly every hour during the workday.

2. Chronic stress may increase dementia risk Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist and CEO, Tulasi Healthcare, warned that chronic stress can physically alter brain structure and disrupt sleep, increasing the risk of dementia. He recommended practising mindfulness or engaging in regular physical activity to manage stress. 3. Skipping breakfast or hydration affects brain performance Both doctors emphasised that starting the day without water or a nutritious meal can impair focus and energy. Tea or coffee on an empty stomach may worsen the effect. They recommended beginning the day with a glass of water and a balanced breakfast.

4. Hitting snooze can disrupt your sleep cycle Repeatedly using the snooze button can reduce sleep quality and mental clarity. Doctors advised setting a consistent wake-up time and placing the alarm across the room to avoid temptation. 5. Overworking could damage memory and decision-making Working over 52 hours per week has been associated with structural brain changes. Experts urged setting boundaries for work hours and prioritising rest to maintain mental health. 6. Multitasking may reduce cognitive performance Though multitasking appears efficient, it often reduces productivity and increases burnout. Doctors recommended focusing on one task at a time to conserve mental energy.

7. Social withdrawal can harm long-term brain health Neglecting social interaction may accelerate cognitive decline. Dr Aditya Gupta highlighted the cognitive benefits of regular social engagement. Even brief conversations can offer mental stimulation, he said. 8. Sugary drinks are linked to poor brain function High consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages has been linked to cognitive issues. Dr Gorav Gupta advised replacing them with water or unsweetened drinks to support brain health. 9. Loud music may impair hearing and brain processing Frequent exposure to loud music can harm hearing and brain function. Experts advised keeping volume at safe levels and giving ears regular breaks.