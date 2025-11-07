Breast cancer, once thought of as a post-menopause disease, is now showing up in women as young as their twenties. As Dr Lubna Chingili, Chief Medical Officer at the Global Innovation Centre for NURA, an AI-powered health screening company, points out, “Breast health is not about age; it’s about awareness. Cancer does not always follow the rulebook.”

Dr Sewanti Limaye, Director of Medical Oncology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, adds, “Anyone who has a breast can get breast cancer , whether there is family history or not, whether that person is a woman or man.”

So, this Fact-check Friday, let’s bust the myths that stop women and men alike from taking their breast health seriously.

Is breast cancer only a concern if it runs in your family? Myth: Breast cancer affects only those with a family history. Fact: Around 85–90 per cent of women diagnosed have no family history. Most cases are what doctors call sporadic, caused by acquired gene mutations, hormones, and lifestyle triggers like stress, alcohol, and poor sleep. “Anyone who has a breast can get breast cancer,” says Dr Limaye. “It doesn’t discriminate by genetics alone.” Even if your mother, sister or aunt never had cancer, you still need to stay aware and get screened regularly. Can tight or underwire bras cause breast cancer? Myth: Tight or underwire bras increase cancer risk. Fact: There’s no scientific evidence linking underwire or tight bras to breast cancer. The disease develops due to genetic and hormonal changes, not external pressure. If your bra leaves marks, it is uncomfortable, not dangerous. What really matters is support, fit and regular self-checks.

Is breast cancer an older woman’s problem? Myth: Only post-menopausal women are at risk. Fact: Not anymore. Both Dr Chingili and Dr Limaye agree that Only post-menopausal women are at risk.Not anymore. Both Dr Chingili and Dr Limaye agree that younger women are increasingly being diagnosed. “All kinds of ages can present with breast cancer. So whenever there is a lump in the breast, women must consult a gynaecologist. Early detection makes early-stage breast cancer highly salvageable,” says Dr Limaye. According to Indian registries, women under 40 now make up 15–20 per cent of total cases — a number that should make every young working woman sit up and take notice. Can men get breast cancer? Myth: Breast cancer affects only women. Fact: They can, and they do. Men account for about 1 per cent of all breast cancers. “The reality is that male breast cancer is rarely talked about, but it exists,” says Dr Limaye. “It is often seen in families with a history of breast cancer. Men with a lump in the chest area should see the right doctor.” Silence is the biggest reason for delayed Breast cancer affects only women.They can, and they do. Men account for about 1 per cent of all breast cancers. “The reality is that male breast cancer is rarely talked about, but it exists,” says Dr Limaye. “It is often seen in families with a history of breast cancer. Men with a lump in the chest area should see the right doctor.” Silence is the biggest reason for delayed diagnosis in men

Does every lump mean cancer? Myth:All breast lumps are cancerous. Fact: Thankfully, no. About 80 per cent of breast lumps are benign, caused by cysts or fibroadenomas. But that remaining 20 per cent can be life-altering, which is why any new lump should be medically evaluated with imaging or biopsy. Early diagnosis leads to simpler, more effective treatment. Waiting, on the other hand, can make all the difference. Are mammograms unsafe because of radiation? Myth: Mammograms pose a radiation risk. Fact:That’s a myth. Mammograms pose a radiation risk.That’s a myth. Mammograms use very low-dose radiation, far below levels that pose risk. The few seconds it takes can potentially save your life. As Dr Chingili notes, “The benefits of early detection far outweigh any minimal risk.”

Are mammograms too painful or risky to be worth it? Myth: Mammograms are too painful or unsafe. Fact: “I’m a woman and I’ve had mammograms myself. The pain is quite manageable,” says Dr Limaye. “We get waxing done all the time, right? This is comparable, and much shorter.” She adds that technicians are gentler now, and newer technologies like bilateral sonograms and paddle compression make the process more comfortable. “For women with dense breasts or family history, we now have bilateral breast MRIs. It’s such a nuanced way of screening that ensures we don’t miss early lesions,” she explains. Does breast cancer always show early symptoms? Myth: Cancer always has early warning signs. Fact: Not at all. Up to 40 per cent of cases are picked up through screening before any symptom appears. This is why doctors urge regular check-ups, not waiting for a lump, pain or discharge. Prevention is powerful only when it’s proactive.

Does breastfeeding completely protect against breast cancer? Myth: Breastfeeding eliminates the risk. Fact: Breastfeeding helps, but it’s not a guarantee. It lowers risk modestly by balancing hormones, but doesn’t eliminate it. Keep doing your self-exams and schedule screening, especially if you notice any new or unusual changes. Does breast pain always mean something serious? Myth: Pain is a sign of cancer. Fact: Usually not. Over 90 per cent of breast pain is harmless, often due to hormonal fluctuations, fibrocystic tissue, or even stress. Persistent or one-sided pain deserves attention, but don’t panic — it rarely signals cancer. Are small-breasted women less likely to get breast cancer? Myth: Breast size affects cancer risk. Fact: No. Breast size doesn’t affect risk. What matters is tissue density, not volume. Dense tissue can even make cancer harder to detect on imaging.

If my breasts look fine, can I skip screening? Myth: No visible change means no cancer. Fact: Unfortunately, no. Many early cancers grow silently without visible signs. Regular screenings, clinical exams and self-awareness are key, even when everything looks and feels normal. Can natural or alternative therapies cure breast cancer? Myth: Natural remedies can cure cancer. Fact: Dr Limaye is firm on this: “Once a woman notices a lump, she must go to an oncologist. Treatments have changed leaps and bounds. Chemotherapy delivery today is far simpler and much more quality-of-life-preserving.”\ She explains how targeted therapies have revolutionised care: “Earlier, dual HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2), which is a protein that helps control cell growth, treatments required long infusions lasting hours. Now, we can give subcutaneous injections in the thigh or abdomen within 10–15 minutes. It’s a game-changer.” Complementary therapies may support wellbeing, but replacing evidence-based medicine delays recovery and worsens survival outcomes.