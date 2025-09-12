Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / This influencer had no symptoms. A mammogram still found Stage 0 cancer

This influencer had no symptoms. A mammogram still found Stage 0 cancer

Content creator Hallie Swanson felt perfectly healthy-until a routine scan detected Stage 0 breast cancer, highlighting the life-saving power of early screenings even without symptoms

breast cancer, routine mammogram, Stage 0 breast cancer

Doctors say routine screenings like mammograms are vital, as breast cancer can be silent in its earliest stages. (Photo: @halliedaily | Instagram)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s something I never imagined sharing publicly. I have always kept the deeply personal tucked away. But a routine mammogram on March 25 changed everything. What began as a standard test turned into a second scan, an ultrasound, then a biopsy. On June 2, I got the call: Stage 0 breast cancer. Surgery was scheduled right away,” said Hallie Swanson, a content creator and social media manager, who recently opened up about her experience battling Stage 0 breast cancer and how early detection saved her life.
 
In her emotional caption, the social media influencer further confessed, “One day, I felt perfectly healthy. Next, I was recovering from a lumpectomy, swollen, sore, and emotionally unmoored, trying to stay grounded in a body that no longer felt familiar. This was not the version of life we usually share in perfect squares, not the panic at 2 am, or the quiet heartbreak of meeting your changed reflection in the mirror.”
 
 
Four days after surgery, her doctor called again. Her lymph nodes were clear, but she needed a second surgery, which happened on July 1. Healing came gently. By day 12 after that surgery, she was back at the gym, moving slowly, dancing carefully, feeling grateful. Each stretch felt like a quiet celebration of what her body had carried her through.

Why this matters for all of us

Breast cancer often carries the image of visible lumps or obvious symptoms, but as Hallie’s journey shows, it can exist silently, without pain, without warning. Doctors stress that early detection is the real lifesaver. Stage 0, or ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), is the very earliest form of breast cancer and is often picked up only through routine screening.

Early does not mean unnecessary

Many young women delay mammograms because they believe they are “too healthy” or “too young.” But experts caution that lifestyle, environmental factors, and even genetic mutations can put anyone at risk. Routine checks should be done for prevention.

The emotional rollercoaster

For Hallie, the diagnosis was not just about surgery or medical terms like lumpectomy or sentinel node biopsy. It was also about confronting fear, stigma, and the sudden label of being a “patient.” Mental health support, she emphasises, is as vital as physical healing.

Also Read

Justinian plague, ancient DNA, Yersinia pestis, first pandemic

How scientists cracked the 1,500-year-old plague that reshaped an empire

fact check, superfood

Are superfoods really healthy? Doctors bust popular wellness myths

botulism

What is botulism, a rare condition that can quickly turn life-threatening?

pharma, drugs, medicine

New drug offers hope for Indians with drug-resistant hypertension

Oral health and heart health linked

Poor oral hygiene linked to higher risk of heart attacks, finds study

Hallie’s five lessons from her journey

In her Instagram post, Hallie shared guidance for other women:
  1. Get your mammogram, even if you feel healthy — early detection saved her life. 
  2. Be gentle with yourself during recovery — healing is emotional as much as physical.
  3. Celebrate tiny joys — a soft shirt, sunlight, laughter can be medicine. 
  4. Your pace is perfect — don’t rush your healing. 
  5. Love is the truest medicine — her husband, son, and friends gave her the strength to heal.
 
“Stage 0 has a high survival rate,” she wrote. “But what made this journey feel less like a battle and more like a passage of grace… was love.” 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

sweat allergy, heat, summer

Can you be allergic to your own sweat? Here's what dermatologists say

how to read medicine labels, medicine label guide

Red lines, expiry dates, dosage codes: How to read a medicine label right

childhood obesity

Obesity now affects 1 in 10 children, Unicef warns of global crisis

deep sleep

Want to gain muscle and boost metabolism? Deep sleep may be the secret

Sweden health minister faints, Elisabet Lann fainting

Can low blood sugar make you faint? Sweden's health minister collapsed on TV

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news breast cancer cancer Cancer survivors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon