Delhi's annual battle with air pollution: Aiims issues health advisory

Like every year, Delhi’s air has turned hazardous again, with the latest readings showing the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) firmly in the “poor” category, crossing the 250 mark, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0–50 is considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor”, and 401–500 “severe”. The current AQI means each breath comes with significantly elevated risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions, prompting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), New Delhi, to issue a public health advisory. In a video released on X, Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve, Additional Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at Aiims, shared ways to protect health from rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. From staying indoors during peak pollution hours to using N95 masks, the advisory offers practical tips for daily life in a city where breathing safely has become a challenge.

Why did Aiims issue a pollution advisory now? Delhi’s air quality crashed after Diwali celebrations on October 20 this year, as it does annually. At 7 am on October 21, the citywide AQI averaged 451, deep in the “severe” category. Regions across the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded AQI levels above 400, triggering emergency measures under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). While the Supreme Court permitted the use of so-called “green” firecrackers this year (with 30 per cent less emissions), their real-world impact has been negligible, according to environmental experts. Since then, even after several days, the capital’s air has remained trapped in the “very poor” or “severe” zones, before marginally dipping into “poor”.

Aiims’ key recommendations to reduce exposure Dr Harshal Salve recommends simple measures: Stay indoors during peak hours. Pollution levels are highest in the early morning until 8:30 or 9:00 am.

Choose indoor exercise. Avoid running, jogging, or cycling outdoors in polluted air.

Use air purifiers if you can. For those who can afford them, purifiers help reduce indoor exposure.

Wear N95 masks outdoors. These limit inhalation of dangerous particulate matter.

Track the AQI daily. Use credible apps such as SAMEER (by MoEFCC) to decide whether it’s safe to step out.

Keep one “petroleum-free day” per week. Dr Salve suggests individuals reduce local emissions by skipping vehicle use once a week.

Avoid congested and high-traffic areas. Why many Delhi residents struggle to follow these measures Many of the measures recommended by Aiims rely on personal capacity, highlighting real-world barriers. For most of Delhi’s working-class and informal workers, staying home during morning hours or buying a ₹12,000- ₹15,000 air purifier is not an option. A basic purifier can cost as much as 15 days’ wages for many families.