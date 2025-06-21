Home / Health / International Yoga Day: Wrist pain from screen overuse? Try these stretches

International Day of Yoga 2025: Easy yoga stretches to reduce wrist strain, improve flexibility, and support long-term upper body alignment-no mat needed

wrist pain from typing
Wrist pain from typing is a common problem caused by repetitive motions and awkward hand positions, which can strain tendons and muscles. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Tired of that nagging wrist pain after a long workday? Whether you’re typing up emails or scrolling endlessly, your wrists take a hit. According to Dr Umashankar Kaushik, Assistant Professor in Yoga Shastra at Mumbai-based K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, yoga can be a game-changer for wrist health.
 
Wrist discomfort is often caused by poor posture and repetitive overuse. “You should start with non-weight-bearing stretches that are gentle on your joints,” said Dr Kaushik.

6 wrist-friendly yoga stretches to ease digital fatigue

You can add these simple, desk-friendly exercises to your daily routine:
Manibandha chakra (wrist joint rotation) 
Extend both hands in front of you and rotate your wrists clockwise and anticlockwise.
 
Mushtika bandhana (fist clenching) 
Clench and release your fists repeatedly to stimulate circulation and joint mobility.
 
Seated wrist flexor stretch 
Extend your right arm with the palm facing up. Use your left hand to gently pull the fingers downward.
 
Finger flicks 
Flick your fingers outward rapidly, as if shaking off water. This reduces stiffness and improves blood flow.
 
Desk edge stretch 
Stand up, place your palms on the desk edge (fingers pointing toward you), and lean in gently to stretch your wrists and forearms.
 
Flexion movement 
Extend your arm with the palm up and bend the wrist downward to stretch the underside of your wrist.
 
Pair wrist care with upper body alignment
To enhance the benefits of wrist stretches, Dr Kaushik suggests adding shoulder rolls and gentle backbends to release tension and realign posture. These simple moves can be done while seated or standing in the office—no special setup needed. 

Try this 10-minute routine for stronger, more flexible wrists

For those glued to their computers all day, a 5–10 minute daily routine can help. Dr Kaushik recommends:
  • Plank pose (1–2 minutes) – Only if there’s no active wrist pain. Helps build strength and stability. 
  • Wrist rotations (2 minutes) – Rotate wrists in both directions slowly. 
  • Flexion and extension (3–5 minutes) – Move wrists up and down gently, staying within your natural range.

Take breaks to avoid long-term damage

Dr Kaushik advises taking a short 1–2 minute break every 60–90 minutes to stretch and move. These micro-breaks help maintain circulation and prevent strain, especially during intense screen use. 

International Day of Yoga

International Yoga Day, celebrated every year on June 21, is a global tribute to the ancient practice of yoga and its profound impact on physical and mental well-being. Recognised by the United Nations in 2014, this day highlights yoga’s role in fostering harmony between body and mind, and its growing relevance in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. From sunrise sessions in the Himalayas to community gatherings in city parks, International Yoga Day sees millions participate in asanas, pranayama, and meditation across continents.  2025 marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, a global celebration stretching back to the first observance in 2015. 
The official theme for International Yoga Day 2025 is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast on March 30, 2025, and was later confirmed by the United Nations.
  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth MinistryInternational Day of YogayogaImpact of yoga on healthJoint paindigital life

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

