International Yoga Day: Wrist pain from screen overuse? Try these stretches

Tired of that nagging wrist pain after a long workday? Whether you’re typing up emails or scrolling endlessly, your wrists take a hit. According to Dr Umashankar Kaushik, Assistant Professor in Yoga Shastra at Mumbai-based K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, yoga can be a game-changer for wrist health.

Wrist discomfort is often caused by poor posture and repetitive overuse. “You should start with non-weight-bearing stretches that are gentle on your joints,” said Dr Kaushik.

6 wrist-friendly yoga stretches to ease digital fatigue

You can add these simple, desk-friendly exercises to your daily routine:

Manibandha chakra (wrist joint rotation)

Extend both hands in front of you and rotate your wrists clockwise and anticlockwise. Mushtika bandhana (fist clenching) Clench and release your fists repeatedly to stimulate circulation and joint mobility. Seated wrist flexor stretch Extend your right arm with the palm facing up. Use your left hand to gently pull the fingers downward. Finger flicks Flick your fingers outward rapidly, as if shaking off water. This reduces stiffness and improves blood flow. Desk edge stretch Stand up, place your palms on the desk edge (fingers pointing toward you), and lean in gently to stretch your wrists and forearms.

Flexion movement Extend your arm with the palm up and bend the wrist downward to stretch the underside of your wrist. Pair wrist care with upper body alignment ALSO READ: Are these popular Instagram fitness trends actually helpful or just hype? To enhance the benefits of wrist stretches, Dr Kaushik suggests adding shoulder rolls and gentle backbends to release tension and realign posture. These simple moves can be done while seated or standing in the office —no special setup needed. Try this 10-minute routine for stronger, more flexible wrists For those glued to their computers all day, a 5–10 minute daily routine can help. Dr Kaushik recommends:

Plank pose (1–2 minutes) – Only if there’s no active wrist pain. Helps build strength and stability.

Only if there’s no active wrist pain. Helps build strength and stability. Wrist rotations (2 minutes) – Rotate wrists in both directions slowly.

Rotate wrists in both directions slowly. Flexion and extension (3–5 minutes) – Move wrists up and down gently, staying within your natural range. Take breaks to avoid long-term damage

Dr Kaushik advises taking a short 1–2 minute break every 60–90 minutes to stretch and move. These micro-breaks help maintain circulation and prevent strain, especially during intense screen use