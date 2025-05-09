Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / What Indian women should really eat: 16 diet myths busted by experts

What Indian women should really eat: 16 diet myths busted by experts

From ghee and rice to protein and detoxes, experts debunk common diet myths that often mislead Indian women about weight loss, hormones, and health

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

From ghee to late-night snacking, nutrition advice is everywhere—and not all of it is accurate. For Indian women navigating weight loss, hormonal health, or fitness goals, separating fact from fiction is critical. This Fact-check Friday, we debunk 16 of the most common nutrition myths Indian women believe, with insights from Amreen Sheikh, Head Dietician at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, and Dr Tripti Raheja, Lead Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.
 
Myth: Does skipping meals really help you lose weight faster? 
Fact: Both experts say that skipping meals does more harm than good. It can slow metabolism, trigger binge eating later, and lead to blood sugar crashes, leaving you tired, irritable, and more likely to gain weight. “Regular, balanced meals help maintain energy levels and hormonal balance,” says Dr Raheja.
 
 
Myth: Does eating late at night automatically lead to weight gain? 
Fact: It’s not when you eat, but what and how much that matters. Late-night meals often involve junk or mindless snacking, which can disrupt digestion and sleep. “A light, nutritious late dinner is perfectly fine,” Amreen Sheikh reassures.

Myth: Can supplements replace regular meals for Indian women? 
Fact: According to experts, supplements support a diet—they don’t substitute it. Real food offers fibre, enzymes, and antioxidants, the elements no capsule can replicate. 
 
Myth: Does desi ghee always make you fat? 
Fact: Desi ghee is rich in healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins. “When used in moderation, it aids digestion and supports hormone health,” says Amreen Sheikh.
 
Myth: Should Indian women completely avoid carbs to lose weight?
Fact: Good carbs like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are essential for energy. It’s the refined carbs (white bread, sweets) that cause trouble.
 
Myth: Should dairy be avoided completely during weight loss?
Fact: Low-fat dairy provides protein and calcium, supporting metabolism and satiety. Dahi, paneer, and milk—when consumed mindfully—can be weight-loss friendly.
 
Myth: Is eating fruits after 6 PM bad for weight loss?
Fact: There’s no biological clock that makes fruit fattening at night. According to experts, fruit is healthy at any time of day.
 
Myth: Do only non-veg foods offer enough protein?
Fact: Plant-based proteins like dal, chana, soy, quinoa, paneer, and nuts are all rich sources. A balanced vegetarian diet can easily meet protein needs.
 
Myth: Do Indian women need a detox diet after eating heavily?
Fact: Experts say that the liver and kidneys detox our body 24/7. Instead of juice cleanses, opt for hydration, fibre, and light meals post-indulgence.
 
Myth: Should rice be totally avoided to lose belly fat?
Fact: Rice is gluten-free, easy to digest, and filling, especially brown or hand-pounded varieties. Experts suggest to just watch the portions being consumed.
 
Myth: Should pregnant women eat for two people?
Fact: Pregnancy raises nutritional quality needs, not quantity. “Overeating can cause gestational diabetes and other complications,” says Amreen Sheikh. 
 
Myth: Are all traditional Indian foods unhealthy and fattening?
Fact: Homemade khichdi, dal, idli, and sabzi are nutrient-dense, gut-friendly, and deeply rooted in Ayurveda. Experts say that it is how you cook them that matters.
 
Myth: Is weight loss only possible with gym workouts?
Fact: Experts say nutrition contributes 70–80 per cent to weight loss. Walking, yoga, or home workouts paired with a healthy diet are just as effective.
 
Myth: Does sugar from jaggery or honey not affect your health?
Fact: Jaggery and honey may seem healthier, but they still spike blood sugar. Moderation is key.
 
Myth: Are fat-free or low-fat packaged foods better for health?
Fact: Don’t be fooled by the label. These often contain added sugars or artificial ingredients to make up for lost flavour. “Natural fats from nuts, seeds, and dairy support hormonal health—especially for women,” notes Amreen Sheikh.
 
Myth: Do older women need less protein than younger adults?
Fact: In fact, they need more. Protein preserves muscle mass, supports bone density, and reduces the risk of frailty and osteoporosis.  Nutrition myths can derail your health goals, especially when rooted in half-truths or generational hearsay. Trust science, not social media forwards. So next time someone warns you about eating a banana at night or insists you "cut all carbs," feel free to fact-check them with confidence.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

