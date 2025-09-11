Can low blood sugar make you faint? Sweden's health minister collapsed on TV

What is hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar?
- It’s most common in people with diabetes, particularly Type 1.
- In diabetics, it’s usually defined as blood glucose below 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L).
- In non-diabetics, hypoglycaemia often means a reading below 55 mg/dL (3.1 mmol/L), depending on the context.
What causes sudden low blood sugar in non-diabetics?
- Skipping meals or delayed eating
- Prolonged physical activity without enough food intake
- Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach
- Certain medications that affect glucose regulation
- Underlying metabolic, hormonal, liver or kidney conditions
What are the warning signs of hypoglycaemia?
- Shaking or trembling
- Sweating, clammy skin
- Dizziness or light-headedness
- Rapid heartbeat
- Hunger, anxiety, or irritability
- Slurred speech, confusion, blurry vision
- Loss of coordination
- Fainting or seizures
Why is it dangerous?
Who is at higher risk?
- People with diabetes (especially on insulin or sulfonylureas)
- Those with a history of hypoglycaemic episodes
- Older adults
- People with liver/kidney disease
- Individuals who skip meals, fast, or undergo extreme physical stress
What should you do if blood sugar drops?
- Check blood sugar (if a glucometer or CGM is available).
- Follow the “15-15 rule” — consume 15–20g of fast-acting carbohydrates (e.g., juice, glucose tablets), wait 15 minutes, and recheck.
- Repeat if symptoms persist or levels remain low.
- Follow up with a balanced meal/snack (carbs + protein) once stable.
- If the person becomes unconscious, do not feed orally — seek emergency help or use a rescue treatment (like glucagon).
How can you prevent it?
- Eat regular, balanced meals
- Don’t skip meals or snacks
- Monitor glucose levels (especially if diabetic or on medications)
- Be mindful during heavy physical activity or fasting
- Keep fast-acting carbs handy
- Consult your doctor to adjust medications or manage recurring episodes
Since you're already here
…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.
- Men's grooming essentials Adult acne, dull skin, hair loss: Skincare tips every man should know
- What a heart doctor won’t eat 10 foods a cardiologist avoids after 20 years treating heart disease
- Early cataracts and screen stress Cataracts in 30s and 40s? How screen time and stress may be clouding vision
- Eat to prevent cardiac arrest Heart-smart eating: Diet tips to lower risk of sudden cardiac arrest
- Everyday foods linked to cancer Doctor warns against these 6 everyday foods that may raise cancer risk
- Fitness trends under the microscope Are these popular Instagram fitness trends actually helpful or just hype?
- Back pain? Walk it off Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study
- Hidden heart hazards at work Why your office coffee cup and lunch box may raise heart disease risks
- How to be heard at work Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible
- Beyond sobriety: Addiction recovery Why recovery from addiction needs more than just quitting substances
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app