Home / Health / Can low blood sugar make you faint? Sweden's health minister collapsed on TV

Can low blood sugar make you faint? Sweden's health minister collapsed on TV

A sudden blood sugar crash caused Sweden's new health minister to faint on live TV-here's why hypoglycaemia happens, who's at risk, and how to stay safe

Sweden health minister faints, Elisabet Lann fainting
Sweden’s Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses during her first press briefing, later attributing it to low blood sugar. (Photo: Screengrab taken from a video viral on X)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sweden’s health minister collapses during press meet
 
Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed during her first press conference on Tuesday, moments after delivering her remarks. The dramatic incident, captured live on television, was later attributed to a sudden drop in blood sugar — a condition known as hypoglycaemia.
 
“This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop,” she said later. 

What is hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio, low blood sugar (or low blood glucose), medically termed hypoglycaemia, occurs when the glucose level in your blood drops below what your body needs for normal functioning.
  • It’s most common in people with diabetes, particularly Type 1.
  • In diabetics, it’s usually defined as blood glucose below 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L).
  • In non-diabetics, hypoglycaemia often means a reading below 55 mg/dL (3.1 mmol/L), depending on the context.
Since the brain depends on glucose for energy, even moderate drops can affect brain function — explaining symptoms like confusion, dizziness, and fainting.

What causes sudden low blood sugar in non-diabetics?

Even without diabetes, certain situations can trigger a drop in blood sugar:
  • Skipping meals or delayed eating
  • Prolonged physical activity without enough food intake
  • Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach
  • Certain medications that affect glucose regulation
  • Underlying metabolic, hormonal, liver or kidney conditions
In Minister Lann’s case, no medical condition has been confirmed. She publicly described it as a sudden blood sugar drop.

What are the warning signs of hypoglycaemia?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms range from mild to severe.
 
Mild to moderate signs include:
  • Shaking or trembling
  • Sweating, clammy skin
  • Dizziness or light-headedness
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Hunger, anxiety, or irritability
Severe symptoms (if untreated):
  • Slurred speech, confusion, blurry vision
  • Loss of coordination
  • Fainting or seizures

Why is it dangerous?

When blood sugar falls too low, the brain is starved of its main fuel. Left untreated, this can lead to seizures, loss of consciousness, or even fatal complications.
 
According to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), repeated episodescan result in hypoglycaemia unawareness, where symptoms no longer appear until dangerously low levels are reached.

Who is at higher risk?

Anyone can experience low blood sugar under the right conditions, but the following groups are at higher risk:
  • People with diabetes (especially on insulin or sulfonylureas)
  • Those with a history of hypoglycaemic episodes
  • Older adults
  • People with liver/kidney disease
  • Individuals who skip meals, fast, or undergo extreme physical stress

What should you do if blood sugar drops?

If symptoms appear:
  1. Check blood sugar (if a glucometer or CGM is available).
  2. Follow the “15-15 rule” — consume 15–20g of fast-acting carbohydrates (e.g., juice, glucose tablets), wait 15 minutes, and recheck.
  3. Repeat if symptoms persist or levels remain low.
  4. Follow up with a balanced meal/snack (carbs + protein) once stable.
  5. If the person becomes unconscious, do not feed orally — seek emergency help or use a rescue treatment (like glucagon).

How can you prevent it?

To avoid low blood sugar episodes:
  • Eat regular, balanced meals
  • Don’t skip meals or snacks
  • Monitor glucose levels (especially if diabetic or on medications)
  • Be mindful during heavy physical activity or fasting
  • Keep fast-acting carbs handy
  • Consult your doctor to adjust medications or manage recurring episodes
Sweden’s health minister fainting on live TV is a stark reminder that hypoglycaemia doesn’t only affect diabetics. Whether you live with diabetes or not, understanding the warning signs — and how to act quickly — can make all the difference. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Undiagnosed diabetes poses major global health risk, warns new study

Why preserved vegetables can sometimes turn deadly and how to stay safe

Rainbow diet: How colours on your plate can help improve your health

Nearly 44% of diabetics undiagnosed in 2023, India sees 14% rise: Study

Why young people are unhappier than ever-even as middle age gets easier

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth Ministryhealth newsSwedenDiabetes in India

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story