Can low blood sugar make you faint? Sweden's health minister collapsed on TV

Sweden’s health minister collapses during press meet

Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed during her first press conference on Tuesday, moments after delivering her remarks. The dramatic incident, captured live on television, was later attributed to a sudden drop in blood sugar — a condition known as hypoglycaemia.

“This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop,” she said later.

What is hypoglycaemia or low blood sugar?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, an American nonprofit academic medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio, low blood sugar (or low blood glucose), medically termed hypoglycaemia, occurs when the glucose level in your blood drops below what your body needs for normal functioning.

It’s most common in people with diabetes, particularly Type 1.

In diabetics, it’s usually defined as blood glucose below 70 mg/dL (3.9 mmol/L).

In non-diabetics, hypoglycaemia often means a reading below 55 mg/dL (3.1 mmol/L), depending on the context. Since the brain depends on glucose for energy, even moderate drops can affect brain function — explaining symptoms like confusion, dizziness, and fainting. What causes sudden low blood sugar in non-diabetics? Even without diabetes , certain situations can trigger a drop in blood sugar: Skipping meals or delayed eating

Prolonged physical activity without enough food intake

Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach

Certain medications that affect glucose regulation

Underlying metabolic, hormonal, liver or kidney conditions In Minister Lann’s case, no medical condition has been confirmed. She publicly described it as a sudden blood sugar drop.

What are the warning signs of hypoglycaemia? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms range from mild to severe. Mild to moderate signs include: Shaking or trembling

Sweating, clammy skin

Dizziness or light-headedness

Rapid heartbeat

Hunger, anxiety, or irritability Severe symptoms (if untreated): Slurred speech, confusion, blurry vision

Loss of coordination

Fainting or seizures Why is it dangerous? When blood sugar falls too low, the brain is starved of its main fuel. Left untreated, this can lead to seizures, loss of consciousness, or even fatal complications. According to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), repeated episodescan result in hypoglycaemia unawareness, where symptoms no longer appear until dangerously low levels are reached.