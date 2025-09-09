Why young people are unhappier than ever-even as middle age gets easier

The well-known dip in happiness during middle age, often called a mid-life crisis, seems to be disappearing. New research shows that middle-aged adults today are not as unhappy as before. Instead, it is young people who are facing the most stress, worry, and poor mental health.

The famous “unhappiness hump” is changing

Older studies suggested that happiness followed a U-shape with age—people were fairly happy when young, less happy in mid-life, and happier again in later years. This made middle age the most challenging period.

However, new findings from the study the declining mental health of the young and the global disappearance of the unhappiness hump shape in age, published in PLOS One, suggest a shift. Using Global Minds data from 44 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, the study tracked well-being from 2020 to 2025.

It found that mental health steadily improves with age. Young adults now report the highest levels of stress, depression, and worry, while older adults face fewer such issues. "We contribute to the literature by showing for the first time that the relative rise in ill-being among young people means that unhappiness now increases monotonically over the life-course," the study said. Why are young people struggling more today? Experts cite several factors that may be driving this trend: Increased screen time linked to anxiety and loneliness

Financial pressures, recession, job insecurity, and high living costs

Childhood experiences such as bullying, neglect, or family instability

Post-Covid-19 disruptions to education, employment, and mental health care Since the pandemic, the decline in ill-being with age has been noted across all 44 countries surveyed, with young adults showing the highest distress, fear, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.