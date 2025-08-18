From stress to habits: Why some people walk or talk in their sleep

Why do people speak while sleeping?
Is it linked to deep sleep or dreams?
Why do kids sleepwalk more than adults?
Can lifestyle choices and stress trigger it?
Is sleepwalking hereditary?
Common triggers behind sleepwalking and talking
- Stress and anxiety – mental strain can fragment deep sleep.
- Sleep deprivation – lack of rest increases chances of partial arousals.
- Fever or illness – body stress can trigger night-time episodes.
- Alcohol and caffeine – especially late in the evening, they disrupt sleep cycles.
- Irregular sleep schedules – night shifts, jet lag, or erratic bedtimes destabilise sleep.
- Medications – sedatives or certain prescriptions can interfere with sleep stages.
- Genetics and family history – higher risk if one or both parents have a history.
- Underlying sleep disorders – like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, or epilepsy.
- Environmental factors – noise, light, or an uncomfortable sleep environment.
- Developing nervous systems in children – immature brain regulation makes them more prone.
When should you seek medical help?
- You’re an adult with frequent episodes
- You injure yourself or leave the house while asleep
- You snore heavily or feel unusually sleepy during the day
- You suddenly start having episodes in adulthood
Beyond physical injury, what are the risks?
How can it be treated or managed?
- Stick to regular bedtimes and wake-up times
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine in the evening
- Reduce late-night screen time
- De-stress before bed with calming routines
- Make the sleep environment safe (lock doors, clear obstacles)
