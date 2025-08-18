From stress to habits: Why some people walk or talk in their sleep

Ever had a friend tell you that you were muttering in your sleep, or worse, caught you pacing around the house in the middle of the night? Might feel spooky, but doctors say sleepwalking and sleep talking, collectively known as parasomnias, are quite common.

In fact, stressed-out adults with erratic schedules, and habits like late-night binge-watching, and alcohol and substance use, might be more vulnerable than they realise.

Why do people speak while sleeping?

According to Dr Saurabh Pahuja, sleep medicine specialist and pulmonologist at Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, sleep is not just switching off but a series of stages. Sometimes the brain does not move between them smoothly, she said.

"In sleepwalking, the areas that control movement wake up, while the regions responsible for awareness and memory remain asleep. That's why people can walk, eat, or even talk without any recollection the next morning. Sleep talking is similar, the speech muscles briefly switch on while the rest of the brain stays in sleep mode ," he said. Dr Aditya Gupta, director of neurosurgery and cyberknife at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, added, "Think of it as the brain being in a dissociated state. The prefrontal cortex, the part that manages reasoning, is inactive. So, movements and words may come out disjointed or nonsensical, because the person is acting without conscious purpose."

Is it linked to deep sleep or dreams? According to experts, most sleepwalking occurs during deep non-REM sleep (slow-wave sleep), often within the first two hours. “Deep sleep has a high arousal threshold. If the brain partially wakes up, motor systems may activate without full awareness,” said Dr Pahuja. Dream-heavy REM sleep is different. Here, the body is paralysed to prevent us from acting out our dreams. “When this paralysis fails, it leads to a condition called REM Behaviour Disorder, not typical sleepwalking,” explained Dr Gupta. Why do kids sleepwalk more than adults? According to Dr Pahuja, children are the real "champions" of sleepwalking and sleep talking. “Kids spend more time in deep sleep, and their sleep–wake systems are immature. That makes them more vulnerable to partial awakenings,” said Dr Pahuja.

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman, MAIINS, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, “Sleepwalking affects up to 15 per cent of children but only 2–4 per cent of adults. Sleep talking is reported in about 50 per cent of children but becomes much less frequent after 25.” Most children tend to outgrow it as their sleep cycle stabilises. Can lifestyle choices and stress trigger it? "Yes, and this is where adults need to pay attention," warned Dr Gupta. “Stress, sleep deprivation, fevers, or medications can all act as triggers. Add to that lifestyle factors like alcohol and caffeine, especially late in the evening, and you’re disturbing the very architecture of sleep."

Dr Pahuja agreed, "Irregular sleep schedules, jet lag, or night shifts destabilise the body clock. That makes parasomnias more likely. A midnight caffeine hit or alcohol binge can fragment deep sleep and set off episodes." Is sleepwalking hereditary? The odds are higher if it runs in your family. "Studies show that if one parent has a history of sleepwalking, the child's risk nearly doubles. If both parents do, the chances can go as high as 60 per cent," said Dr Gupta. Genetic variations, especially linked to arousal thresholds, seem to influence how easily a person slips into these partial awakenings.

Common triggers behind sleepwalking and talking Experts says these are the causes of sleepwalking and sleep talking: Stress and anxiety – mental strain can fragment deep sleep.

mental strain can fragment deep sleep. Sleep deprivation – lack of rest increases chances of partial arousals.

lack of rest increases chances of partial arousals. Fever or illness – body stress can trigger night-time episodes.

body stress can trigger night-time episodes. Alcohol and caffeine – especially late in the evening, they disrupt sleep cycles.

especially late in the evening, they disrupt sleep cycles. Irregular sleep schedules – night shifts, jet lag, or erratic bedtimes destabilise sleep.

night shifts, jet lag, or erratic bedtimes destabilise sleep. Medications – sedatives or certain prescriptions can interfere with sleep stages.

sedatives or certain prescriptions can interfere with sleep stages. Genetics and family history – higher risk if one or both parents have a history.

higher risk if one or both parents have a history. Underlying sleep disorders – like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, or epilepsy.

like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, or epilepsy. Environmental factors – noise, light, or an uncomfortable sleep environment.

noise, light, or an uncomfortable sleep environment. Developing nervous systems in children – immature brain regulation makes them more prone. When should you seek medical help? The doctors said that occasional episodes are not usually a big deal. But doctors caution that you shouldn’t ignore it if:

You’re an adult with frequent episodes

You injure yourself or leave the house while asleep

You snore heavily or feel unusually sleepy during the day

You suddenly start having episodes in adulthood “New or frequent sleepwalking in adults may indicate an underlying sleep disorder like sleep apnea, neurological changes, or even a side effect of medication,” said Dr Praveen Gupta. Beyond physical injury, what are the risks? While tripping over a table or walking out the door half-asleep is risky, but there is more. “Sleepwalking can create psychological distress, embarrassment, or strain in relationships,” said Dr Praveen Gupta. “In rare cases, people have engaged in risk-taking behaviours like driving or cooking while asleep, which can have serious consequences.”