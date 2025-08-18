Respiratory viruses like flu, coronavirus may trigger cancer relapse: Study

For most cancer survivors, the biggest relief after treatment is hearing the word 'remission'. But a new study suggests that even a common flu or coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) infection might shake awake cancer cells that were thought to be dormant, raising fresh concerns about long-term health risks.

The report explained that these cells do not grow or divide, which is why chemotherapy or radiation often cannot detect or kill them. For years, or even decades, they can remain harmless. The problem arises if something triggers them.

The findings, first seen in mice and then supported by observational data from thousands of human cancer patients, raise concerns for survivors.

How can flu or coronavirus wake up cancer cells?

The study tested this in mice with dormant breast cancer cells in their lungs. When the mice were infected with influenza or a mouse-adapted version of Sars-CoV-2, those 'sleeping' cells suddenly reactivated.

Within days, the cells multiplied up to 100-fold, forming clusters that looked like the early stages of metastasis. The study further showed that once the infection cleared, many of the cells went back to sleep, but not before expanding their numbers. This means the risk of future cancer recurrence may increase after such infections.

According to the study, Interleukin-6 (IL-6) — a protein released by the immune system to fight infections — is the culprit. While normally helpful, IL-6 also provides the perfect environment for dormant cancer cells to grow.