Dengue surge in Delhi: Prevention to testing costs, all you need to know

What are the symptoms of dengue?
- Vomiting and diarrhoea
- Reduced appetite
- Intense muscle and joint pain
- Nausea and fatigue
- Sudden drop in blood pressure
- Rashes and skin wounds
- Eye pain with severe headaches
- Weakness and high fever lasting 3–7 days
Prevention strategies
- Eliminate stagnant water to stop mosquito breeding.
- Use repellents, nets and protective clothing, especially at dawn and dusk.
- Ensure chlorination of swimming pools and fountains.
- Promote community clean-up drives.
- Seek early medical advice at the onset of symptoms.
How to get tested for dengue
- Dengue NS1 Antigen Test (₹400–₹600): Detects the virus from day 1 to day 5 of infection. Accuracy drops after the first week.
- Dengue RT-PCR Test (₹1,500–₹3,000): The most sensitive test for early infection (first 5–7 days), identifying the virus’s genetic material.
- IgM Antibody Test (₹500–₹800): Detects recent or acute infection. Recommended after day 5 of symptoms.
- IgG Antibody Test (₹500–₹800): Used 2–3 weeks after infection to confirm past exposure, recovery, or vaccination response.
- Complete Blood Count (₹150–₹300): Monitors platelet levels, which often drop in dengue. Regular monitoring is crucial, especially as fever subsides.
Platelet support
- In government hospitals, platelet units are subsidised and cost around ₹940 per unit.
- In private hospitals, charges vary between ₹7,000–₹10,000 per unit, and single-donor platelets can cost up to ₹14,500.
Recovery
- Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids such as ORS, coconut water, juices, and soups.
- Rest adequately: Allow the body to recuperate.
- Avoid certain medications: Steer clear of NSAIDs like ibuprofen or aspirin as they can aggravate bleeding. Take paracetamol for fever and pain , avoid painkillers and antibiotics.
- Nutrition support: Include papaya, vitamin C-rich foods, leafy greens, folate-rich items, and sufficient protein from sources like eggs and fish.
- In some cases, doctors prescribe medications to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more platelets. These medications should only be taken under a doctor's supervision.
