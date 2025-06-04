Could daily coffee fix be the secret to healthy ageing among women?

What if your daily coffee habit isn’t just fueling your mornings, but your future, too? Here is something reassuring for the coffee loving ladies. A new study titled “Brewed for longevity: drinking coffee linked with healthy ageing in women”, presented at the 2025 annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, suggests just that. According to the findings, women who drank moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee during midlife, around 2 to 4 cups a day, had a significantly better chance of ageing in good health.

The research followed over 47,500 female nurses for nearly 30 years, starting in 1986, and found that those who met the criteria for “healthy ageing” (meaning they lived past 70 with strong physical, cognitive, and mental health and no major chronic diseases) had one thing in common: they consumed more coffee, mostly in their 40s and 50s. In fact, each extra cup was linked to up to a 5 per cent higher chance of ageing well.

What did the study find about coffee and healthy ageing? Researchers from the University of Toronto tracked 47,513 female nurses over nearly three decades, starting in 1986. The key focus was on their caffeine consumption during midlife, particularly from coffee, and how that related to their health status by age 70 and beyond. Of the participants, 3,706 women were classified as having aged “healthily.” These women had no major chronic illnesses , maintained strong physical and cognitive function, and reported good mental health. Those who drank moderate amounts of caffeinated coffee (roughly 2–4 cups per day) had a 2–5 per cent higher chance of healthy ageing per extra cup, with benefits topping off at five cups daily.

Is it just caffeine, or is coffee uniquely beneficial? Not all caffeinated drinks showed the same benefits. In fact, the study found no significant link between tea or decaf coffee and healthy ageing, and soda (like cola) had a negative association, with each extra small glass linked to a 20–26 per cent lower likelihood of ageing healthily. So, what makes coffee different? According to lead researcher Dr Sara Mahdavi, an adjunct professor in the University of Toronto’s Department of Nutritional Sciences, coffee is rich in bioactive compounds, like chlorogenic acids and trace micronutrients, which may improve inflammation, blood vessel health, and glucose metabolism. These are all key players in how our bodies age.

Does this mean more coffee is always better? According to the study, while benefits were observed up to around five cups a day, the researchers emphasised moderation. For most people, 2–4 cups a day seems to be the sweet spot. Mahdavi explained in a statement that more isn’t always better, and those sensitive to caffeine or with certain medical conditions should tread carefully. It’s also important to remember that coffee alone isn’t a magic bullet. What else contributes to healthy ageing? Coffee drinkers who aged well were also more likely to live generally healthy lifestyles: eating well, exercising regularly, and not smoking.

“Coffee may be a helpful piece of the puzzle, but the foundation is built on healthy behaviours,” Mahdavi noted. This study shows correlation, not causation, meaning coffee isn’t solely responsible for these women’s good health, but it could support it. Can young women start now for long-term benefits? The study focused on women aged 45–60 years, suggesting that midlife is a critical window for forming habits that affect ageing. If you are already sipping coffee and it agrees with your body, consider it a potential ally in your long-term wellness routine. What are the risks or downsides to watch out for? According to the study, caffeine sensitivity varies by person. Some may experience anxiety, insomnia, or heart palpitations from just a couple of cups. If that’s you, moderation, or skipping coffee altogether, is key.