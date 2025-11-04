Chai-sutta habit: What happens to your body when tea meets cigarette

Many people like to drink tea and smoke at the same time, especially during work breaks. But this common habit can harm your body in ways you may not notice at first. Here’s what doctors want you to know.

Nicotine and caffeine together boost alertness in the brain, but that double stimulation also makes the combo more addictive,” says Dr Vishal Khurana, director of gastroenterology at Metro Hospital, Faridabad. According to him, nicotine triggers a dopamine rush, which is the brain’s ‘feel-good’ chemical, while caffeine blocks adenosine, the sleep chemical.

“When these two work together, they heighten stimulation more than either would on its own,” he explains. “You may feel more alert, but you’re also training your brain to crave them together.”

Does tea change how the body absorbs nicotine? Tea itself contains tiny amounts of nicotine, but nothing compared to smoking . What matters more is the kind of tea you’re pairing with your cigarette. “Green tea has more antioxidants than black tea, which may help counter some nicotine damage,” says Dr Khurana. “But let’s be clear: tea cannot cancel the effects of cigarette smoke,” he stresses. ALSO READ: Pollution, smoking, and that cough: It may be time for a lung function test According to Dr Khurana, it is harder to quit smoking if you drink tea with it. “Your brain starts to associate the pleasure of tea with the hit from nicotine. One becomes a trigger for the other,” Dr Khurana says. That’s why you may crave a cigarette every time you sip tea, and vice versa.