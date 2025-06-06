Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Love coffee? Here's when too much caffeine starts hurting your health

Caffeine overload can trigger anxiety, poor sleep, and fatigue; experts share how to spot the warning signs and switch to healthier alternatives without the crash

cup of coffee, health, coffee

Over-reliance on caffeine is alarmingly common in high-stress workplaces. (Photo: Adobestock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

For most office-goers, coffee is the holy grail that powers them through deadlines and endless meetings. But is your caffeine fix secretly sabotaging your health? Business Standard spoke to Charu Dua, chief dietician and head of clinical nutrition at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and former chief clinical nutritionist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, to understand how that extra cup (or three) might be doing more harm than good, and what you can sip instead.

How common is excessive caffeine intake among office workers?

While many turn to coffee for an energy boost, over-relying on caffeine is worryingly common in high-stress workplaces. Dua highlights some tell-tale signs:

  • Persistent fatigue: Constant tiredness despite caffeine use

 

  • Increased tolerance: Needing more cups to feel the same effect

  • Withdrawal symptoms: Headaches, irritability, and fatigue when you skip caffeine

    • “If you’re using coffee to mask poor sleep or chronic stress, it’s a red flag,” she points out.

      What are the health risks of too much caffeine?

    The effects of too much caffeine go far beyond a racing heart or a jittery feeling. According to Dua, short-term impacts include:

    • Increased heart rate and palpitations

    • Anxiety and jitteriness

    • Digestive disturbances

    Long-term effects can be even more serious:

    • Dependence, leading to withdrawal headaches and fatigue

    • Increased risk of anxiety and depression

    • Sleep disruption, which then feeds into a vicious cycle of caffeine dependence

    “Excessive caffeine can significantly disrupt your mental and physical health if not moderated,” warns Dua. 

    How caffeine harms productivity, sleep, and mental health

    Initially, caffeine can enhance focus and alertness, especially if you’re sleep-deprived. But Dua cautions, “Regular high intake can backfire, affecting your ability to sleep well, which in turn reduces productivity and mental clarity.”

    Caffeine late in the day can cause insomnia and poor sleep quality, and for sensitive individuals, it can even worsen anxiety and depression.

    Who should limit or avoid caffeine?

    Dua points out that caffeine can be particularly problematic for:

    • People with anxiety disorders: It can worsen symptoms

    • Individuals with digestive issues: It may trigger acid reflux or gastrointestinal irritation

    • Pregnant women: High intake is linked to risks like low birth weight

      Best healthy coffee alternatives for office-goers

    Looking for ways to stay energised without the caffeine crash? Dua recommends:

    • Green tea: Lower caffeine plus L-theanine for calm alertness

    • Matcha: Sustained energy with a rich antioxidant boost

    • Yerba mate: A nutrient-packed traditional tea popular in South America

    • Golden milk: A soothing turmeric-based drink with anti-inflammatory benefits

    • Peppermint tea: Great for digestion and refreshment

    “These drinks offer alertness without the jitteriness of coffee,” she adds.

      How to quit caffeine without facing withdrawal symptoms

    Quitting caffeine cold turkey is tough. Dua suggests a gentle taper:

    • Decrease your caffeine intake by 10–20 per cent each week

    • Swap to herbal teas or decaffeinated drinks

    • Stay well-hydrated to manage withdrawal symptoms

  • Maintain a balanced diet to naturally boost energy levels

    • “Gradual reduction and mindfulness can make the process easier and sustainable,” she assures.

      Health benefits of coffee: Why moderation matters

    Absolutely, in moderation!

    Dua shares that regular coffee consumption may actually reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases:

    • Liver conditions: Lower risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer

    • Hypertension: Moderate intake can help reduce blood pressure risk

    • Type 2 diabetes: Coffee drinkers show a lower risk profile

    • Parkinson’s disease: Higher caffeine intake is linked with lower risk

    But, and this is important, moderation is the golden rule. “Mindfulness about how much and when you consume coffee is essential,” says Dua.

    Coffee can be a wonderful pick-me-up, but guzzling cup after cup may quietly harm your health. According to experts, staying mindful of your caffeine habits, listening to your body, and embracing healthier alternatives can make all the difference in how you feel, both at your desk and beyond.

     
    For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
    This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
     

