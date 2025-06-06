Love coffee? Here's when too much caffeine starts hurting your health

Increased tolerance: Needing more cups to feel the same effect
Withdrawal symptoms: Headaches, irritability, and fatigue when you skip caffeine
“If you’re using coffee to mask poor sleep or chronic stress, it’s a red flag,” she points out.
What are the health risks of too much caffeine?
The effects of too much caffeine go far beyond a racing heart or a jittery feeling. According to Dua, short-term impacts include:
Increased heart rate and palpitations
Anxiety and jitteriness
Digestive disturbances
Long-term effects can be even more serious:
Dependence, leading to withdrawal headaches and fatigue
Increased risk of anxiety and depression
Sleep disruption, which then feeds into a vicious cycle of caffeine dependence
“Excessive caffeine can significantly disrupt your mental and physical health if not moderated,” warns Dua.
How caffeine harms productivity, sleep, and mental health
Initially, caffeine can enhance focus and alertness, especially if you’re sleep-deprived. But Dua cautions, “Regular high intake can backfire, affecting your ability to sleep well, which in turn reduces productivity and mental clarity.”
Caffeine late in the day can cause insomnia and poor sleep quality, and for sensitive individuals, it can even worsen anxiety and depression.
Who should limit or avoid caffeine?
Dua points out that caffeine can be particularly problematic for:
People with anxiety disorders: It can worsen symptoms
Individuals with digestive issues: It may trigger acid reflux or gastrointestinal irritation
Pregnant women: High intake is linked to risks like low birth weight
Best healthy coffee alternatives for office-goers
Looking for ways to stay energised without the caffeine crash? Dua recommends:
Green tea: Lower caffeine plus L-theanine for calm alertness
Matcha: Sustained energy with a rich antioxidant boost
Yerba mate: A nutrient-packed traditional tea popular in South America
Golden milk: A soothing turmeric-based drink with anti-inflammatory benefits
Peppermint tea: Great for digestion and refreshment
“These drinks offer alertness without the jitteriness of coffee,” she adds.
How to quit caffeine without facing withdrawal symptoms
Quitting caffeine cold turkey is tough. Dua suggests a gentle taper:
Decrease your caffeine intake by 10–20 per cent each week
Swap to herbal teas or decaffeinated drinks
Stay well-hydrated to manage withdrawal symptoms
Maintain a balanced diet to naturally boost energy levels
“Gradual reduction and mindfulness can make the process easier and sustainable,” she assures.
Health benefits of coffee: Why moderation matters
Absolutely, in moderation!
Dua shares that regular coffee consumption may actually reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases:
Liver conditions: Lower risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer
Hypertension: Moderate intake can help reduce blood pressure risk
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee drinkers show a lower risk profile
Parkinson’s disease: Higher caffeine intake is linked with lower risk
But, and this is important, moderation is the golden rule. “Mindfulness about how much and when you consume coffee is essential,” says Dua.
Coffee can be a wonderful pick-me-up, but guzzling cup after cup may quietly harm your health. According to experts, staying mindful of your caffeine habits, listening to your body, and embracing healthier alternatives can make all the difference in how you feel, both at your desk and beyond.