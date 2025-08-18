Transplanted human brain cells lift mice's mood in new Chinese study

Researchers in China have made a breakthrough by growing human stem cells into brain cells that produce dopamine—a chemical linked to pleasure and motivation. When these cells were transplanted into mice with depression models, the animals showed reduced depressive behaviour.

The findings, published in peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell on August 11, could open new possibilities for treating mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

What the study found

Scientists converted human stem cells into neuron-like cells capable of producing dopamine, a neurotransmitter tied to motivation, reward, and enjoyment. These engineered cells were implanted into mice with depression-like conditions. The recipients displayed reduced symptoms such as anxiety and resignation, while showing heightened feelings of enjoyment.

One type of dopamine-producing neuron in the midbrain, known as A10, plays a central role in reward and motivation. Dysfunction in this neuron system is associated with depression schizophrenia , and addiction. To address this, scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fudan University, and UniXell Biotechnology developed a method to transform human stem cells into A10-like neurons using a special chemical process. These lab-grown neurons mimicked natural A10 cells in both structure and function. When transplanted, they led to “significant antidepressant-like behaviours” in the mice. Why this matters The study offers strong evidence that cell therapy could rebuild malfunctioning neural circuits involved in mood regulation, a persistent challenge in treating neuropsychiatric disorders.