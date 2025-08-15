Cancer-Free Kannapuram initiative, launched in 2016 in Kerala’s Kannapuram gram panchayat, has been officially recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its remarkable impact on early detection and control of Theinitiative, launched in 2016 in Kerala’s Kannapuram gram panchayat, has been officially recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its remarkable impact on early detection and control of cancer . This model, rooted in community participation and effective local leadership, has emerged as a replicable template for similar efforts worldwide.

What is the Kannapuram model?

The model integrates over a decade of community engagement, mobilising local stakeholders under the Gram Panchayat’s leadership alongside technical support from a Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre (CCCC).

Phase 1: Sensitisation workshops were held, uniting local self-government representatives, primary health staff, and self-help groups with doctors, to raise awareness and form grassroots committees. A comprehensive door-to-door survey followed, identifying high-risk individuals while also exposing deep-rooted fear and misinformation about cancer.

Phase 2: This phase included distributing information, education, and communication (IEC) materials, hosting health exhibitions at community events, organising "winners meets" where survivors shared experiences to reduce fear. It also featured literary competitions, panel discussions on diet and cancer prevention, kitchen garden promotion, and school campaigns on cancer and tobacco with Parent-Teacher Association support.

Phase 3: The gram panchayat launched a breast cancer screening project, starting with a single-day registration drive covering 3,800 homes. A 10-day mega camp followed, screening healthy women over 30 with no breast cancer history. Trained female technicians examined 200–500 women daily. Participants received pamphlets and training on self-examination. Women with positive results were counselled and referred to the CCCC for further tests, supported by a dedicated team that coordinated appointments, travel, and follow-ups, ensuring smooth access to care.

Impressive outcomes

A staggering 96 per cent of eligible women participated in the screening camp, and the detection rate was 0.96 per 1,000.

More tests were required for 6.2 per cent of women, according to the positivity in the screening test and findings of the CBE.

The majority of them, making up 84 per cent, had no symptoms.

Further assessment participation rate either at the CCCC or elsewhere was 66.5 per cent due to continuous intervention and motivation by the volunteers despite having no symptoms.

Why the model succeeded

Continuous awareness drives, women-led leadership, and community trust were key to the programme’s success. As noted in the WHO South-East Asia Journal of Public Health paper on the initiative, “In our study, the continuous awareness campaigns led by female members, acceptable and cost-free screening methods, well-organised screening camps with female providers, and the geographically accessible campsite led to increased screening participation. The involvement of the community helped to overcome most of the barriers at large, address the possible mistrust between the health system and the public, and sustain the interventions to achieve the goal.”

Kannapuram gram panchayat president Rethi K told Deccan Herald that the initiative’s success lay in removing the stigma around cancer and ensuring regular screening camps. "We initiated the programme after it came to our notice that many people in the panchayat were suffering from cancer, especially women, and many were reluctant to rule out suspicions owing to fear and stigma. The awareness camps really helped in addressing these issues. As a result, 96 percent of women above the age of 30 could be screened," she said. The Kannapuram model exemplifies how community-driven health initiatives can transform cancer screening and outcomes. It aligns with the WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative, which identifies three key pillars for reducing breast cancer mortality: health promotion and early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive cancer management.