What is the Kannapuram model?
- Phase 1: Sensitisation workshops were held, uniting local self-government representatives, primary health staff, and self-help groups with doctors, to raise awareness and form grassroots committees. A comprehensive door-to-door survey followed, identifying high-risk individuals while also exposing deep-rooted fear and misinformation about cancer.
- Phase 2: This phase included distributing information, education, and communication (IEC) materials, hosting health exhibitions at community events, organising “winners meets” where survivors shared experiences to reduce fear. It also featured literary competitions, panel discussions on diet and cancer prevention, kitchen garden promotion, and school campaigns on cancer and tobacco with Parent-Teacher Association support.
- Phase 3: The gram panchayat launched a breast cancer screening project, starting with a single-day registration drive covering 3,800 homes. A 10-day mega camp followed, screening healthy women over 30 with no breast cancer history. Trained female technicians examined 200–500 women daily. Participants received pamphlets and training on self-examination. Women with positive results were counselled and referred to the CCCC for further tests, supported by a dedicated team that coordinated appointments, travel, and follow-ups, ensuring smooth access to care.
Impressive outcomes
- A staggering 96 per cent of eligible women participated in the screening camp, and the detection rate was 0.96 per 1,000.
- More tests were required for 6.2 per cent of women, according to the positivity in the screening test and findings of the CBE.
- The majority of them, making up 84 per cent, had no symptoms.
- Further assessment participation rate either at the CCCC or elsewhere was 66.5 per cent due to continuous intervention and motivation by the volunteers despite having no symptoms.
Why the model succeeded
