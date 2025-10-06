She wanted to dye her hair like K-pop stars. She got kidney disease instead

A 20-year-old woman in Henan, China, has developed kidney disease after dyeing her hair every month to mimic her favourite celebrity’s ever-changing style, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Identified only as Hua, the young woman began noticing red spots on her legs, joint pain, and stomach aches before being diagnosed with kidney inflammation at Zhengzhou People’s Hospital. Her doctor, Dr Tao Chenyang, said Hua’s repeated exposure to toxic chemicals in hair dyes triggered her condition.

“Hair dye contains toxic substances that can cause renal and respiratory failure, and even increase cancer risk ,” Dr Tao told local media. He added that many dyes also contain lead and mercury, which are highly harmful to human health.

How hair dye chemicals can harm the body Dr Tao warned that hair dyes often contain Cause renal (kidney) and respiratory failure

Increase the risk of cancer due to carcinogenic compounds

Harm overall health when used frequently

A K-pop-inspired beauty obsession Hua admitted she visited salons almost every month to copy her idol's hair colour changes. While the celebrity's name was not revealed, online speculation pointed to K-pop idols known for frequent hair colour shifts as part of their branding. The story sparked heated debate on Chinese social media.