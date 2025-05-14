Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cancer-linked chemicals found in widely used skincare, haircare products

Cancer-linked chemicals found in widely used skincare, haircare products

Lotions, shampoos, soaps, leave-in hair products, and even eyelash glue may contain formaldehyde-releasing chemicals linked to cancer, according to a new study

The study showed that formaldehyde and its chemical cousins are not just in niche or salon-grade treatments—they are in the everyday personal care items many of us use without a second thought. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Think your shampoo is just cleansing your hair? It might also be exposing you to a cancer-causing chemical. A new study published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters reveals that many personal care products, including lotions, shampoos, and body soaps, contain formaldehyde or chemicals that slowly release it. Formaldehyde is a known human carcinogen—a substance that can cause cancer.
 
Titled “Formaldehyde and Formaldehyde Releasing Preservatives in Personal Care Products Used by Black Women and Latinas,” the study found that over half the women involved had used at least one product with these harmful ingredients, often daily.

What exactly did the study find?

The study was conducted with 70 Black and Latina women in South Los Angeles. The participants used a dedicated app to log over 1,100 personal care products they used during a one-week period.
 
 
Key findings include:
  • 53 per cent of women used at least one product with formaldehyde-releasing preservatives (FRPs)
  • 58 per cent of haircare products used contained these chemicals
Products included body lotions, shampoos, soaps, and eyelash glues, some of which were used multiple times per day. The most common formaldehyde-releasing chemical found was DMDM hydantoin. 

Why is formaldehyde in beauty products a concern?

Formaldehyde is classified as a known human carcinogen by global health authorities, including the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. It’s associated with cancers of the nasopharynx, sinuses, and certain types of blood cancers.
 
Beyond cancer, exposure can also trigger skin irritation and allergic reactions, with studies suggesting about 8–9 per cent of people may be sensitive to formaldehyde-releasing chemicals.

Which types of products are most affected?

The study found formaldehyde or FRPs in a wide range of products:
  • Lotions (including many from major brands like Bath & Body Works)
  • Shampoos and hair conditioners
  • Body soaps and gels
  • Leave-in hair products
  • Eyelash glues and cosmetics
While previous concerns focused mostly on hair-straightening treatments, this study shows the threat extends to everyday essentials, many of which are applied on large areas of the body or near sensitive areas like the eyes and scalp. 

How to identify these chemicals

Consumers face difficulty in identifying these chemicals, as they often appear under complex names that don’t include “formaldehyde.” Look out for terms like:
 
DMDM hydantoin
Diazolidinyl urea
Imidazolidinyl urea

How can you protect yourself?

Here’s what you can do:
  • Read ingredient lists carefully, even if those are hard to decipher
  • Prefer brands that transparently disclose all ingredients and avoid known carcinogens
The study showed that formaldehyde and its chemical cousins are not just in niche or salon-grade treatments—they are in the everyday personal care items many of us use without a second thought. As consumers, we can start by reading labels and supporting brands committed to safer formulations. But the real change must come from stronger regulations and transparency from manufacturers. Because everyone deserves access to personal care products that are truly safe.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

