China's chemical nightmare: Woman dies after stepping on deadly acid

A 52-year-old woman in Hangzhou, eastern China, has died after accidental exposure to hydrofluoric acid, a chemical so corrosive it is nicknamed “bone-dissolving water.” The case has triggered public concern over the handling and disposal of hazardous substances, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The incident

On September 9, the woman, surnamed Tu, was walking across a hillside near Xianlin Middle Road when she accidentally stepped on a discarded plastic container filled with hydrofluoric acid. The container reportedly broke on contact, leading to significant exposure.

Within hours, Tu developed severe swelling, electrolyte imbalance, and multiple organ failure. Despite intensive medical care, doctors told local media outlet The Paper that “the chances of saving her were already slim.” Tu died just five days later from heart and lung failure.

Her child later wrote on social media: “I never got to see a miracle happen. My mum left us in a way we could not comprehend, and so quickly. I hope there are no accidents in heaven.” Authorities sealed off and decontaminated the hillside, which had once been used as farmland but is now part of a residential area slated for demolition. During the investigation, police discovered two more bottles of the acid, which have since been removed. The chemical was traced to a janitor surnamed Ai, who had been responsible for wall cleaning work in the area before moving away in 2015. Police said Ai left behind the containers, and he has now been detained. Legal experts told mainland media that he could face up to seven years in prison for negligently releasing hazardous substances.

Hydrofluoric acid: ‘bone-dissolving water’ Hydrofluoric acid (HF) is a colourless solution widely used in semiconductor manufacturing, glass etching, rust removal, and dentistry. Unlike many acids, HF penetrates skin deeply and binds with calcium in the body, disrupting critical biological functions. Even small exposures can cause catastrophic injury or death. Doctors stress that immediate action is essential: removing contaminated clothing, flushing skin with water, and urgent hospital treatment with calcium-based antidotes. Without this, HF can corrode soft tissue, damage bones , and cause fatal systemic toxicity. SCMP noted that industrial hydrofluoric acid with concentrations above 30 per cent is strictly regulated in China. However, diluted versions remain available online, sometimes sold as cheap cleaning agents for as little as 10 to 40 yuan (US$1 to US$6), often with minimal safety guidance.