Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Bone glue breakthrough: Chinese scientists heal fractures in 3 minutes

Bone glue breakthrough: Chinese scientists heal fractures in 3 minutes

Inspired by oysters, this medical breakthrough repairs bones in 3 minutes without screws, plates or metal implants - and the glue dissolves safely in the body

bone glue, fracture healing

Chinese Bone Glue: Oyster-inspired bone glue in China promises fracture repair in minutes. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Breaking a bone could soon mean a far quicker recovery. Chinese scientists have developed a new ‘bone glue’ that can repair fractures in just three minutes, without screws, plates, or repeat surgeries, reports Global Times.
 
A research team from East China’s Zhejiang Province has unveiled “Bone-02”, an adhesive designed to mimic nature’s own engineering and heal fractured or shattered bones quickly and safely.

How the glue works

The adhesive was inspired by oysters, which cling stubbornly to underwater surfaces despite waves and constant moisture. According to Global Times, Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital and the lead researcher, said he drew inspiration after observing this natural phenomenon.
 
 
“Bone-02” can achieve precise fixation in two to three minutes, even in blood-rich environments such as surgical sites. Unlike metal implants, which often require a second removal operation, the glue is naturally absorbed by the body as the bone heals, eliminating additional risks and procedures. 

Also Read

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

'New cancer vaccines to prevent recurrence, not onset in healthy people'

eye, eye doctor, doctor

Eye helpline launched to connect patients nationwide with Delhi doctors

cannabis

Medicinal cannabis sparks concern in Australia over psychosis, poisonings

cigarette, Smoking

Smoking kills 1.35 mn Indians each year, experts urge safer nicotine use

Gluten-free diet

Nutrition myths on social media drive emotional ties to certain foods

Tested in patients

According to reports, the adhesive has already been tested in more than 150 patients. Laboratory and clinical trials demonstrated that it achieved a maximum bonding force of over 400 pounds, a shear strength of approximately 0.5 megapascal (MPa), and a compressive strength of around 10 MPa.
 
These results suggest the glue could potentially replace traditional steel plates and screws, while also lowering the risk of infection or rejection often associated with foreign implants.

A potential game-changer?

Currently, orthopaedic surgeons use bone cements and void fillers, but none of these materials truly function as adhesives. Attempts to create bone glues date back to the 1940s, using materials such as gelatin, epoxy resins, and acrylates. However, these efforts were abandoned due to biocompatibility issues.
 
If successful on a larger scale, “Bone-02” could shorten surgeries, improve recovery times, and spare patients the complications of multiple operations.

A long-standing surgical challenge

According to a report by Zhejiang Online, in 2016, while still a resident physician, Lin observed that even the most experienced surgeons needed hours in the operating room to fix shattered bone fragments, and the results were often far from ideal. The challenge motivated him to seek alternatives, and eventually, oysters provided the solution.
 
Today, his team’s product may offer what surgeons worldwide have been seeking for decades: a fast, safe, and body-friendly solution to bone repair. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Brain health

What actually happens inside your brain when you change your mind?

deep sleep

How 'brain cleaning' while we sleep may lower our risk of dementia

prostate cancer, men, health

Men above 50 must watch for these often-missed prostate cancer signs

meal sequencing

Can eating veggies before carbs improve health? Meal sequencing explained

eating disorders, binge eating

From guilt to healing: How to rebuild a healthy relationship with food

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Fracture bone health Health Ministry health news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon